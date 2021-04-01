Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Protesters in Camden and Haringey hang banners supporting climate bill

Hannah Simpson

Published: 5:05 PM April 1, 2021   
Members of the Haringey CEE Bill Alliance hung a banner in the Parkland Walk as part of a nationwide awareness campaign

Haringey CEE Bill Alliance members Barnaby King, Holly Cullen-Davies, Alice Clark, Freya Randall, and Nick Onley hung a banner in the Parkland Walk - Credit: Polly Hancock

Climate activists in Camden and Haringey took part in a protests which saw banners hung in Parliament Hill and the Parkland Walk last week.

The groups - formed in both boroughs to support the Climate and Ecological Emergency (CEE) bill - took part in a day of protests on March 26.

Caroline Lucas MP presented the bill to the House Commons in September 2020. It calls on the government to address the UK’s carbon footprint, protect nature and prevent ecological damage. 

Campaigners hope to convince MPs to back the bill - which had been set for a parliamentary debate the same day. This was postponed due to the pandemic. 

Members of Haringey CEE Bill Alliance hung a banner across the Crouch End Hill bridge across the Parkland Walk

Haringey climate crisis protesters hung a banner across the Crouch End Hill bridge in Parkland Walk - Credit: Polly Hancock

Dr Caroline Vincent, of the Camden for the CEE Bill group, said: “We are not doing enough, quickly enough at the local and national level. 

You may also want to watch:

“As demonstrated by the recent Covid crisis, everybody will be affected by the climate and ecological crises.” 

Counterparts in Haringey unveiled banners in the Parkland Walk and Alexandra Park. 

Muswell Hill's Marilyn Taylor from the Haringey group said members met with MP Catherine West to highlight the need for stronger measures.

Camden for the CEE Bill campaigner Dr Vincent on Parliament Hill

Dr Caroline Vincent with the Camden CEE Bill group's banner on Parliament Hill - Credit: Camden for the CEE Bill

She said: “We’re seeing endless reports coming out, many from the Government’s own committees, highlighting that Boris Johnson isn’t going far enough to tackle the climate and ecological emergency.“ 

Fellow campaigner Jane Leggett highlighted issues including recent tree-felling in the Parkland Walk

“All over London, including Muswell Hill and Highgate, air pollution levels are dangerously high," she said. "We need mature trees and a robust biodiversity plan more than ever.” 

The bill is currently supported by more than 100 MPs from eight political parties, but protestors from Camden were calling on MP for Hampstead and Kilburn Tulip Siddiq and MP for Holborn and St Pancras, Keir Starmer, to support the initiative.  

Haringey climate campaigners Barnaby King, Freya Randall, Alice Clark, Holly Cullen-Davies and Nick Onley

Haringey climate campaigners Barnaby King, Freya Randall, Alice Clark, Holly Cullen-Davies and Nick Onley - Credit: Polly Hancock

The nationwide action comes as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) reported in March that government ministers have not yet coordinated a strategy to achieve the target of net zero emissions by 2050, despite setting the target in 2019.  

Protesters believe the bill signals Boris Johnson’s last opportunity to create a serious and comprehensive plan to tackle the climate-nature crisis ahead of the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow this November. 

Environment
Camden News
Haringey News

