Video
Protesters in Camden and Haringey hang banners supporting climate bill
Hannah Simpson
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Climate activists in Camden and Haringey took part in a protests which saw banners hung in Parliament Hill and the Parkland Walk last week.
The groups - formed in both boroughs to support the Climate and Ecological Emergency (CEE) bill - took part in a day of protests on March 26.
Caroline Lucas MP presented the bill to the House Commons in September 2020. It calls on the government to address the UK’s carbon footprint, protect nature and prevent ecological damage.
Campaigners hope to convince MPs to back the bill - which had been set for a parliamentary debate the same day. This was postponed due to the pandemic.
Dr Caroline Vincent, of the Camden for the CEE Bill group, said: “We are not doing enough, quickly enough at the local and national level.
You may also want to watch:
“As demonstrated by the recent Covid crisis, everybody will be affected by the climate and ecological crises.”
Counterparts in Haringey unveiled banners in the Parkland Walk and Alexandra Park.
Most Read
- 1 Hampstead robberies: 8 locked up over crimes that terrorised north London
- 2 'Tip of the iceberg': Warning after Highgate School 'rape culture' reports
- 3 West Hampstead path mystery makes 'shambles' of 180-home plan
- 4 Police at Primrose Hill after man with knife 'behaving erratically'
- 5 Lilian Baylis House: Old Decca Studios site for sale, but could become listed
- 6 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Wait for second verdict could last 'until Easter'
- 7 'Rape is normal at Highgate School' - headteacher 'truly sorry'
- 8 Camden men jailed for rape of teenager targeted by Tube station
- 9 Hampstead Heath: Woman in her 60s robbed while training dog
- 10 New al fresco dining proposed for Hampstead Village and Primrose Hill
Muswell Hill's Marilyn Taylor from the Haringey group said members met with MP Catherine West to highlight the need for stronger measures.
She said: “We’re seeing endless reports coming out, many from the Government’s own committees, highlighting that Boris Johnson isn’t going far enough to tackle the climate and ecological emergency.“
Fellow campaigner Jane Leggett highlighted issues including recent tree-felling in the Parkland Walk.
“All over London, including Muswell Hill and Highgate, air pollution levels are dangerously high," she said. "We need mature trees and a robust biodiversity plan more than ever.”
The bill is currently supported by more than 100 MPs from eight political parties, but protestors from Camden were calling on MP for Hampstead and Kilburn Tulip Siddiq and MP for Holborn and St Pancras, Keir Starmer, to support the initiative.
The nationwide action comes as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) reported in March that government ministers have not yet coordinated a strategy to achieve the target of net zero emissions by 2050, despite setting the target in 2019.
Protesters believe the bill signals Boris Johnson’s last opportunity to create a serious and comprehensive plan to tackle the climate-nature crisis ahead of the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow this November.