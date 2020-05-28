Search

Video: Opera singer attracts Muswell Hill crowds with inspiring weekly serenades from kitchen window

PUBLISHED: 13:44 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 28 May 2020

Verónica Chacón performing out of her first-floor flat in Alexandra Park Road. Her parents in Geneva have tuned into live streams of the performances. Picture: Verónica Chacón

Verónica Chacón performing out of her first-floor flat in Alexandra Park Road. Her parents in Geneva have tuned into live streams of the performances. Picture: Verónica Chacón

Verónica Chacón

A Muswell Hill opera singer says the overwhelming community support for her rousing window serenades during the weekly clap for carers has moved her close to tears.

Ver�nica says opera needs to be more accessible for normal people. Picture: Yipkin Chan/Ver�nica Chac�Ver�nica says opera needs to be more accessible for normal people. Picture: Yipkin Chan/Ver�nica Chac�

Verónica Chacón has drawn in crowds lining Alexandra Park Road every Thursday from her first-floor flat which she says has been “empowering” and “enriching”.

Having grown up in Geneva and now a resident of Muswell Hill for 22 years, Verónica says her weekly serenades have helped returned opera to the ears and eyes of the public, rather than the more exclusive and expensive bubble of opera houses.

“Opera is a bit intellectual now, it’s for people who have enough money to pay for a ticket to the opera house,” she said.

“So I feel super privileged to bring that to anyone who is passing the street at that moment, that is super important for me.”

Verónica has a nine-year-old son and normally performs across north London with her husband Jerome as part of a double act - V&J.

During her weekly renditions which last 15-20 minutes, she has sung from a repertoire including Panis Angelicus by Gabriel Fauré and Ave Maria by Giulio Caccini.

She says the way the Muswell Hill community has connected with her performances has been “special”.

“The community has always been so supportive,” Verónica said.

“In a way I’m trying to give back to the community with what I have.

“I don’t have lots of money, I don’t have lots of skills but I can sing, so I do it.”

For Veronica’s Facebook page click here and for her Instagram click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High.

