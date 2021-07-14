Student photographers explore 'control' in photography competition.

Gallery

Published: 8:53 AM July 14, 2021

The winners have been announced in the annual City of Westminster College and Trend Micro photography competition.

The theme this year was "control", with students putting into practice the skills they have learned.

There were 29 entries for the seventh year of the competition.

Martha Elphick Wetherell won first prize for her work depicting waste on the banks of a canal, shot in black and white.

A scene from Regent's Canal, captured by Martha Elphick Wetherell - Credit: Martha Elphick Wetherell

Georgia Lim took second prize for her piece which studies cabin fever through a striking image of a young man sat alone in an apartment.

A picture from the series Cabin Fever by Georgie Lim - Credit: Georgie Lim

You may also want to watch:

Third prize went to Rodrigo Pais, whose entry examines the loneliness that the pandemic has brought to all our lives, through an image of himself trapped in a jar.

The work of Rodrigo Pais - Credit: Rodrigo Pais

The People’s Prize went to Katya Khoury whose work depicts the way in which women’s clothing is used for controlling purposes and how that control interacts with social media.

One of Katya Khoury's works on the theme of control - Credit: Katya Khoury

The winning entries will be displayed at the Trend Micro offices, and the winners received Amazon vouchers.

Project lead Christian Anderson said: "I am proud to say that even a global pandemic didn’t manage to stop our annual City of Westminster College and Trend Micro Photography competition.

“Exploring the apt theme of ‘control’, students pushed themselves through the circumstances by being even more resourceful and creative than ever.

“The range of diverse work is indicative of the eclectic range of students that we have at City of Westminster College.

“Each student has responded exceptionally well to the brief and theme, putting in a lot of effort into producing some brilliant images.

“Well done to them for all of their hard work.”

Stephen Davis, group principal of the United Colleges Group, said: “From browsing the entries and winners of this year’s City of Westminster College and Trend Micro photography competition, it’s clear that we have an immense amount of talent, vision, and creativity among our student photographers.

“Each of them should be incredibly proud of their achievements and I send my personal congratulations to the winners.

“On behalf of City of Westminster College, and the United Colleges Group, I want to thank Trend Micro for their continued partnership in holding this competition.”