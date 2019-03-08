Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Parliament Hill Lido likely to close early today as Britain could break hottest temperature record

PUBLISHED: 08:00 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:05 25 July 2019

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day. Picture: City of London Corporation

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day. Picture: City of London Corporation

Archant

Parliament Hill Lido will close early to new admissions for the third day in a row, as north west London is set to bask in the balmy temperatures.

Disappointed swimmers were being turned away from the open air pool on the Heath as early as 1pm yesterday, as a combination of the heatwave and school holidays meant it was in high demand.

You may also want to watch:

The City of London Corporation also closed the queue for the lido early on Tuesday.

Temperatures could reach 38c in London today, with the city's record of 38.1c looking set to be beaten. The hottest temperature ever recorded in the UK is only fractionally higher, at 38.5c.

Those looking to escape the capital for cooler climes will also be subject to delays as London North Eastern Railway has told passengers not to travel unless "absolutely necessary" due to speed restrictions. There's also disruption expected on Great Northern, Thameslink and Virgin Trains services. Network Rail has put the limits in place over fears rails might buckle in the hot weather.

Taking any pictures in north west London during today's record breaker? Send them to editorial@hamhigh.co.uk

Most Read

15 arrests over violent Hampstead burglaries as neighbours consider hiring private security

Lyndhurst Terrace in Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

West Hampstead pilates teacher gets suspended sentence for £35k fraud

Rhiann Keys. Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in broad daylight in Camden High Street

Camden High Street looking towards Camden Market

Car crashes into Crouch End’s former Starbucks branch in the early hours of Sunday morning

Starbucks in Crouch End Broadway, which had a car crash into it on Saturday night. Picture: Luke Cawley-Harrison

Camden Town Brewery made Arsenal’s official drinks partner – but why wasn’t Islington’s only beer firm Hammerton approached?

Arsenal have picked Camden Town Brewery as their official beer partner for next year. Picture: Arsenal Football Club

Most Read

15 arrests over violent Hampstead burglaries as neighbours consider hiring private security

Lyndhurst Terrace in Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

West Hampstead pilates teacher gets suspended sentence for £35k fraud

Rhiann Keys. Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in broad daylight in Camden High Street

Camden High Street looking towards Camden Market

Car crashes into Crouch End’s former Starbucks branch in the early hours of Sunday morning

Starbucks in Crouch End Broadway, which had a car crash into it on Saturday night. Picture: Luke Cawley-Harrison

Camden Town Brewery made Arsenal’s official drinks partner – but why wasn’t Islington’s only beer firm Hammerton approached?

Arsenal have picked Camden Town Brewery as their official beer partner for next year. Picture: Arsenal Football Club

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Police issue appeal after shotgun believed to have been fired in Camden High Street

The BMW police are looking for after shots in Camden High Street. Picture: Met Police

Parliament Hill Lido likely to close early today as Britain could break hottest temperature record

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day. Picture: City of London Corporation

‘I don’t feel safe in my home’ says Hampstead victim of violent aggravated burglary

Lyndhurst Terrace and Hampstead Hill Gardens have seen violent aggravated burglaries in the last few months. Picture: Harry Taylor

Chairman says Hampstead looking forward to North Middlesex test

Hampstead have a huddle (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Patel praises Crouch End for ‘playing in the moment’

Ryan Cunningham bowling for Crouch End (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists