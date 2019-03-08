Parliament Hill Lido likely to close early today as Britain could break hottest temperature record

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day. Picture: City of London Corporation Archant

Parliament Hill Lido will close early to new admissions for the third day in a row, as north west London is set to bask in the balmy temperatures.

Disappointed swimmers were being turned away from the open air pool on the Heath as early as 1pm yesterday, as a combination of the heatwave and school holidays meant it was in high demand.

The City of London Corporation also closed the queue for the lido early on Tuesday.

Temperatures could reach 38c in London today, with the city's record of 38.1c looking set to be beaten. The hottest temperature ever recorded in the UK is only fractionally higher, at 38.5c.

Those looking to escape the capital for cooler climes will also be subject to delays as London North Eastern Railway has told passengers not to travel unless "absolutely necessary" due to speed restrictions. There's also disruption expected on Great Northern, Thameslink and Virgin Trains services. Network Rail has put the limits in place over fears rails might buckle in the hot weather.

Taking any pictures in north west London during today's record breaker? Send them to editorial@hamhigh.co.uk