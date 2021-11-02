Hampstead Heath's first woman superintendent appointed

The first female superintendent to manage Hampstead Heath has been appointed by the City of London Corporation.

Stefania Horne will begin the role in January 2022, taking on additional responsibility for Golders Hill Park, Highgate Wood, Queen’s Park and Keats House.

The conservation, green spaces and public services manager joins from the London Borough of Hounslow, replacing Bob Warnock who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Stefania said: “I am thrilled to join the City of London Corporation with their prestigious green spaces, cultural offer and sporting venues.

“I can’t wait to meet colleagues, volunteers, partner organisations and community stakeholders to work together to realise our vision and aspirations for Hampstead Heath.”

The new superintendent is vice chair of the Parks Management Association and an executive member of the Chief Leisure Officers Association.

Under her new role she will work with two main governance bodies – the Hampstead Heath management committee, and the consultative committee.

The management committee includes elected representatives from the City Corporation, Camden and Barnet councils, English Heritage, RSPB, the Open Spaces Society and the Heath & Hampstead Society.

The consultative committee comprises 19 different local and user groups including the Heath & Hampstead Society and the Hampstead Garden Suburb Residents Association.

Anne Fairweather, chair of the City of London Corporation’s Hampstead Heath, Highgate Wood and Queen’s Park Committee, said: “We are delighted to welcome Stefania to head up our important work at Hampstead Heath, Highgate Wood and Queen’s Park.

“These spaces are well loved and enjoyed by millions of people across the capital.

“They are playing an important role in the health and wellbeing of our local communities and Londoners alike.

“With Stefania’s broad experience and the deep knowledge of colleagues on the ground we can look forward to continued success in the years ahead.”

Hampstead Heath attracts nearly 10 million visits per year. It is a registered charity, funded by revenue generated through services, grants, donations and over £6m a year from the City Corporation.

Bob Warnock was superintendent of Hampstead Heath from 2013-2021. The Heath & Hampstead Society hosted a party to bid him farewell.

Richard Gentry has acted as superintendent during the search for Bob’s replacement.