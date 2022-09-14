Queen Elizabeth's corgis and dorgis, painted by Cindy Lass, hangs in her private quarters - Credit: Cindy Lass

A St John's Wood artist who painted a picture of the Queen's corgis which hung in her private quarters has paid tribute to the monarch following her death.

Cindy Lass, who lives in Springfield Road, was commissioned to paint Queen Elizabeth's adored Corgis for her 80th birthday in 2006.

The mum of two, who is dyslexic, painted the dogs from a photograph after Buckingham Palace got in touch requesting her services.

Artist Cindy Lass - Credit: Archant

The painting features the Queen’s corgis Linnet, Monty, Holly and Willow, and dorgis – a cross between a corgi and a dachshund – Cider, Candy and Berry,

"The Queen's Corgis was her favourite and it was one with all her corgis in it which still hangs in the Queen's private quarters," said Cindy.

"Unfortunately my mum died last November and she was so proud I did it for the Queen.

"She got me to do the images of the corgis and put it on masks and give to the children's charity Chicken Shed, so I did, about 600 of them.

"She also said to put the image on a small T-shirt and send it in, and the Queen sent me a lovely letter to say she gave it to Prince William.

"It was so nice knowing it made her smile and she loved it."

After the Queen's death on September 8, she said: "I always saw her as a very strong woman. She was very tolerant, whereas I am impatient. Now she's at peace and gone to meet her husband.

"She needs a good rest, after all those costume changes.

"I feel the innocence of the world has died with her. I don't think her light will ever be replaced. I don't think it's meant to either."

Cindy, who grew up in Hampstead, said she taught herself to paint after not getting a role in BBC soap opera EastEnders.

"I was doing still life with flowers and then I did all these portraits of celebrity dogs for Battersea Dogs Show."

She has painted for US president Bill Clinton and for Elton John's Aid's Foundation.

The biography Cindy Lass – A Colourful Pawtrait, has been written by Gina Clarke.

Cindy said: "It tells you to believe in yourself, you don't have to follow the system, you just have to believe in your heart. It's a true story."