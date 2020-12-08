Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express Home > News

Christmas tree and new play area brighten up Paddington Recreation Ground in Maida Vale

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 12:48 PM December 8, 2020    Updated: 11:13 AM December 9, 2020
Paddington Rec's Christmas tree (left) and the opening of the play area (right). Pictures: Cllr Rita Begum/Cllr Geoff Barracl...

Paddington Rec's Christmas tree (left) and the opening of the play area (right). Pictures: Cllr Rita Begum/Cllr Geoff Barraclough - Credit: Archant

The Christmas tree lights at Paddington Recreation Ground have been turned on – as a new play area at the Maida Vale park was opened.

Paddington Small World. Picture: Westminster Council

Paddington Small World. Picture: Westminster Council - Credit: Archant

Residents celebrated the switch-on with some festive cheer on Friday (December 4) shortly after Paddington Small World was unveiled.

The facility, for children up to eight years old, is an extension to the playground and it includes climbing apparatus, a hammock, a tunnel and a slide.

A mini bandstand featuring solar powered Bluetooth speakers and USB charging points has replaced the youth shelter.

A Year 1 class from St. Saviours C.E Primary School opened the play area with Jonathan Glanz, the Lord Mayor of Westminster.

Maida Vale councillor Geoff Barraclough on the xylophone. Picture: Cllr Geoff Barraclough

Maida Vale councillor Geoff Barraclough on the xylophone. Picture: Cllr Geoff Barraclough - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Paul Swaddle, Westminster Council’s communities chief, said he was looking forward to Westminster children and families “making new memories together”.

Maida Vale councillor Geoff Barraclough said he was “delighted that our smallest residents now have a play area all of their own”.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hampstead Garden Suburb housing extension rejected by Barnet Council planning committee
  2. 2 Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville
  3. 3 Golders Green grandmother looking forward to hugging family after getting first Royal Free Hospital Covid-19 vaccine
  1. 4 Watch: Maida Vale driver crashes at 80mph into row of supercars in Chelsea
  2. 5 Shop Local: Hampstead graduates defy Covid-19 to set up fashion brands during the lockdowns
  3. 6 In picture: Dogs the draw at Alexandra Palace for London Search and Rescue fundraiser
  4. 7 Christmas tree and new play area brighten up Paddington Recreation Ground in Maida Vale
  5. 8 Christmas Events in Highgate
  6. 9 Film review: We Are The Geordies (12A)
  7. 10 Hampstead High street gets a second creperie amid war of words

The Christmas tree switch-on was organised with the help of Maida Vale councillor Rita Begum for the fourth year running.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shop Local

‘Hospitality cannot continue switching the tap on and off’ – pubs reopen...

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Beckford Primary School renamed West Hampstead after vote opts against...

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Podcasts

Ham&High Podcast: Gail’s Bakery boss on opening in South End Green

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon

New Hampstead restaurant to open with ‘split’ layout and filtered air to...

Elinor James

person
Comments powered by Disqus