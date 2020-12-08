Christmas tree and new play area brighten up Paddington Recreation Ground in Maida Vale

Published: 12:48 PM December 8, 2020 Updated: 11:13 AM December 9, 2020

Paddington Rec's Christmas tree (left) and the opening of the play area (right). Pictures: Cllr Rita Begum/Cllr Geoff Barraclough - Credit: Archant

The Christmas tree lights at Paddington Recreation Ground have been turned on – as a new play area at the Maida Vale park was opened.

Paddington Small World. Picture: Westminster Council - Credit: Archant

Residents celebrated the switch-on with some festive cheer on Friday (December 4) shortly after Paddington Small World was unveiled.

The facility, for children up to eight years old, is an extension to the playground and it includes climbing apparatus, a hammock, a tunnel and a slide.

A mini bandstand featuring solar powered Bluetooth speakers and USB charging points has replaced the youth shelter.

A Year 1 class from St. Saviours C.E Primary School opened the play area with Jonathan Glanz, the Lord Mayor of Westminster.

Maida Vale councillor Geoff Barraclough on the xylophone. Picture: Cllr Geoff Barraclough - Credit: Archant

Cllr Paul Swaddle, Westminster Council’s communities chief, said he was looking forward to Westminster children and families “making new memories together”.

Maida Vale councillor Geoff Barraclough said he was “delighted that our smallest residents now have a play area all of their own”.

The Christmas tree switch-on was organised with the help of Maida Vale councillor Rita Begum for the fourth year running.