Christmas message: Community has responded to Covid challenge

Opinion

Published: 12:00 PM December 24, 2020

Mayor of Haringey Cllr Adam Jogee with the Muswell Hill Christmas Tree sponsored by traders from Muswell Business and local donors. Picture: Polly Hancock - Credit: Archant

As we approach Christmas and the end of 2020, I want to speak directly to you all.

I know that this has been a year like no other in living memory and like many people across Haringey and our world, I will not be sorry to see it come to an end.

The coronavirus has changed life as we know it – forever – and people here in our community and across the world have lost loved ones, friends, and neighbours as a result of its deadly impact.

To all those mourning a loved one, I send you my thoughts, prayers and condolences and those of all the people who call Haringey home, who work here and who learn here too.

I have been hugely inspired by the way the community has responded to these uncertain and difficult times.

From the speedy establishment of the Mutual Aid Groups in communities across Haringey to the collective commitment to prevent hunger, poverty and loneliness from taking root, we have, despite the challenges before us, seen the best of Haringey.

Although I received the immense honour of being elected your Mayor, a source of personal honour for me and I hope pride for all in our community, I know that the past year has been difficult for all of us and so to you all – I say thank you.

Thank you for following the rules, thank you for making the sacrifices you have made – and will make in the weeks and months ahead – and please keep wearing your masks.

This year has shown us how vital our key workers are – from nurses to doctors, from transport workers to council staff – we have seen the best of the public sector.

They have kept us alive, food on our tables, our children educated (albeit virtually!) and our country together as best as possible. They deserve our praise, our support and our eternal gratitude.

The mayoress – who is an ICU nurse at the Whittington Hospital – will be working on Christmas Day and so I know from personal experience that the immense contribution and unrivalled commitment of our key workers continues into Christmas and beyond.

To those whose plans were forced to change at the last minute and who now face being alone on Christmas Day, please know that we are thinking of you and – where possible – use technology to connect with a neighbour, a friend, or your loved ones.

It won’t make up for the warm embrace of a loved one but it will be something. And don’t be afraid to reach out, to ask for help or for someone to speak to.

Hornsey councillors Dana Carlin and Adam Jogee at Campsbourne Primary School. Picture: Polly Hancock - Credit: Archant

My election as Mayor – on Zoom, with no family or friends able to be there – summed up 2020 for me.

It has been a year of immense personal sacrifice for all of us and sadly we all need to keep doing our best to follow the rules and tackle the virus.

We have all seen the sacrifices made by our businesses and high streets too and so when the change of tiers allows us, please visit your local high street and town centre and buy local – and when you do so, be safe and wear your mask.

It is now clear that we have some way to go before we reach the end of this road; the introduction of the Tier 4 restrictions illustrates that better than I can.

I hope, when it is safe and we are allowed, to be able to meet as many of you as possible because you – the people of Haringey – are the best of us!

And so, as we all prepare for what will be a difficult – and very different – festive season, I wish you all health, happiness and the warmest of Christmas greetings.

Cllr Adam Jogee is the mayor of Haringey