Santa joins Christmas lights switch on in Muswell Hill
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Muswell Hill was brimming with festive song and spirit yesterday afternoon (November 20) as Christmas lights were switched on in St James Square.
Highgate and Muswell Hill's North London Brass band provided musical entertainment ahead of the switch and Pop Choir, who sing classic Christmas pop songs like Step Into Christmas, also sand a version of the Leonard Cohen song Hallelujah.
While the music bellowed a steady stream of children queued for Santa's grotto which was in a hut outside The Everyman cinema on Fortis Green Road.
By sunset, there was a packed pavement to watch the switch on.
Mayor Adam Jogee switched on the lights. Joined by Councillors Ruth Gordon and Pippa Connor.
There was also another choir who sang and continued the festivities after the switch on.
