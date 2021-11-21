Mayor of Haringey Cllr Adam Jogee switches on the lights on the Christmas Tree in St James Square. Pictured with Cllr Ruth Gordon, Cllr Pippa Connor, local traders, Santa, Elf and children who attended the event. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Muswell Hill was brimming with festive song and spirit yesterday afternoon (November 20) as Christmas lights were switched on in St James Square.

Highgate and Muswell Hill's North London Brass band provided musical entertainment ahead of the switch and Pop Choir, who sing classic Christmas pop songs like Step Into Christmas, also sand a version of the Leonard Cohen song Hallelujah.

North London Brass, Highgate and Muswell Hill branch got the party started with a set of Christmas classics - Credit: Polly Hancock

While the music bellowed a steady stream of children queued for Santa's grotto which was in a hut outside The Everyman cinema on Fortis Green Road.

By sunset, there was a packed pavement to watch the switch on.

Santa's Grotto set up opposite The Everyman cinema. First time of meeting Santa for Georgia (4) and Ava (5) - Credit: Polly Hancock

Mayor Adam Jogee switched on the lights. Joined by Councillors Ruth Gordon and Pippa Connor.

There was also another choir who sang and continued the festivities after the switch on.

Pop Choir sing and dance their way through a set of Christmas classics - Credit: Polly Hancock

Muswell Hill was filled with music and Christmas cheer at the lights switch on - Credit: Polly Hancock

The festivities took place on November 20 from about 3-5pm - Credit: Polly Hancock

The annual events marks the official start of the Christmas season in Muswell Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock



