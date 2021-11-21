Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Santa joins Christmas lights switch on in Muswell Hill

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 11:37 AM November 21, 2021
Christmas lights switch on in Muswell Hill on 20.11.21

Mayor of Haringey Cllr Adam Jogee switches on the lights on the Christmas Tree in St James Square. Pictured with Cllr Ruth Gordon, Cllr Pippa Connor, local traders, Santa, Elf and children who attended the event. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Muswell Hill was brimming with festive song and spirit yesterday afternoon (November 20) as Christmas lights were switched on in St James Square.

Highgate and Muswell Hill's North London Brass band provided musical entertainment ahead of the switch and Pop Choir, who sing classic Christmas pop songs like Step Into Christmas, also sand a version of the Leonard Cohen song Hallelujah.

 North London Brass, Highgate and Muswell Hill branch got the party started with a set of Christmas classics

North London Brass, Highgate and Muswell Hill branch got the party started with a set of Christmas classics - Credit: Polly Hancock

While the music bellowed a steady stream of children queued for Santa's grotto which was in a hut outside The Everyman cinema on Fortis Green Road.

By sunset, there was a packed pavement to watch the switch on.

Santa's Grotto set up opposite The Everyman cinema. First time of meeting Santa for Georgia (4) and Ava (5)

Santa's Grotto set up opposite The Everyman cinema. First time of meeting Santa for Georgia (4) and Ava (5) - Credit: Polly Hancock

Mayor of Haringey Cllr Adam Jogee switches on the lights on the Christmas Tree in St James Square

Mayor of Haringey Cllr Adam Jogee switches on the lights on the Christmas Tree in St James Square - Credit: Polly Hancock

Mayor Adam Jogee switched on the lights. Joined by Councillors Ruth Gordon and Pippa Connor.

There was also another choir who sang and continued the festivities after the switch on.

Mayor Adam Jogee switched on the lights. Joined by Councillors Ruth Gordon and Pippa Connor.

Pop Choir sing and dance their way through a set of Christmas classics

Pop Choir sing and dance their way through a set of Christmas classics - Credit: Polly Hancock

Muswell Hill was filled with music and Christmas cheer at the lights switch on

Muswell Hill was filled with music and Christmas cheer at the lights switch on - Credit: Polly Hancock

North London Brass, Highgate and Muswell Hil

The festivities took place on November 20 from about 3-5pm - Credit: Polly Hancock

 Mayor of Haringey Cllr Adam Jogee with Cllr Ruth Gordon, Cllr Pippa Connor, local traders, Santa, and Elf

Mayor of Haringey Cllr Adam Jogee with Cllr Ruth Gordon, Cllr Pippa Connor, local traders, Santa, and Elf - Credit: Polly Hancock

The annual events marks the official start of the Christmas season in Muswell Hill

The annual events marks the official start of the Christmas season in Muswell Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock


Most Read

  1. 1 Possible travel disruptions in north London this week
  2. 2 Planet Organic to open Hampstead High Street store on Tuesday
  3. 3 Hampstead favourite wins Indian restaurant award
  1. 4 Covid-19 hospital discharge decision 'saved lives', says Camden Council
  2. 5 'I feared for my life': Security guard scarred after late-night ambush
  3. 6 Further six charged following fatal shooting of Newham man in Haringey
  4. 7 Sharmake Mohamud: Next hearing set for quintet charged with murder
  5. 8 Highgate mum creates scheme to advise young girls on bullying and anxiety
  6. 9 Pictures: Taking a look back at London in the snow
  7. 10 Bus diversion missing Whittington Hospital and Parliament Hill schools
Christmas
Winter
Muswell Hill News
Haringey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Bob Dylan Table at Banner's in Crouch End

Music

When Bob Dylan came to Crouch End – the truth and the legend

Andrew Whitehead

Logo Icon
Swiss Cottage Leisure Centre

London Live

Leisure centre 'extremely sorry' after police called to alleged sexual...

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 24-01-2018 of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte. Issue date: Wednesday June 2, 2021.

Tottenham Hotspur | Opinion

Changes made at Hotspur Way over the international break

Buez Hadgu

Author Picture Icon
Voelia collectors at work in Camden

Camden Council

Camden is 'essentially a free dump', say refuse collectors

Saskia Rowlands

Logo Icon