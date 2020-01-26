Search

Advanced search

Chinese New Year in Hampstead: 'Record crowd' of families for annual lion dance celebrations

PUBLISHED: 09:10 29 January 2020

Lion Dance outside Hampstead branch of Barclays Bank on 26.01.20. to celebrate Chinese New Year. Organiser Linda Chung beats the drum

Lion Dance outside Hampstead branch of Barclays Bank on 26.01.20. to celebrate Chinese New Year. Organiser Linda Chung beats the drum

Archant

The Chinese Year of the Rat was given a traditional welcome in the heart of Hampstead on Sunday morning.

Lion dancing in Hampstead is a Chinese New Year tradition. Picture: Polly HancockLion dancing in Hampstead is a Chinese New Year tradition. Picture: Polly Hancock

The annual "Lion Dance" in Hampstead High Street attracted what organisers said was a record crowd of families.

Linda Chung, chair of trustees at Burgh House who organise the event, told the Ham&High: "It was wonderful. The High Street was full of happy and excited children there to see the lion dance. Then it was back to Burgh House where parents were delighted for a break as we had so many activities on."

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq also attended with her young children - she was given the ceremonial honour of waking up the lion.

Lion dancing in Hampstead is a Chinese New Year tradition. Picture: Polly HancockLion dancing in Hampstead is a Chinese New Year tradition. Picture: Polly Hancock

Linda added: "It was lovely to see Tulip made it up with her family. And it's important to give a big thanks to the Burgh House team for all their work and the wonderful friends and supporters who helped make the day a success."

Drummers getting involved in Hampstead's lion dance. Picture: Polly HancockDrummers getting involved in Hampstead's lion dance. Picture: Polly Hancock

Linda Chung speaks to the crowd in Hampstead for the annual lion dance. Picture: Polly HancockLinda Chung speaks to the crowd in Hampstead for the annual lion dance. Picture: Polly Hancock

You may also want to watch:

Tulip Siddiq at Hampstead's annual Chinese New Year celebration. Picture: Polly HancockTulip Siddiq at Hampstead's annual Chinese New Year celebration. Picture: Polly Hancock

Chen Teng, who enthralled children and families with music on the Erhu, a traditional Chinese instrument similar to the violin at Burgh House. Picture: Linda ChungChen Teng, who enthralled children and families with music on the Erhu, a traditional Chinese instrument similar to the violin at Burgh House. Picture: Linda Chung

Most Read

Just A Minute host and NW3-stalwart Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96

Nicholas Parsons with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

‘Much-needed spruce up’: Camden Town Hall refurbishment costs rise to £63m

Camden Town Hall has been closed since August 2018. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Euston murder: Drill music manager Bright Akinleye, 22, killed for social media revenge, Old Bailey hears

Bright Akinleye was fatally stabbed in Starcross Street, Euston. Picture: Met Police

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Muswell Hill groups welcome council plans to earmark site for new council housing

Avenue Mews, Muswell Hill. Picture: Google

Most Read

Just A Minute host and NW3-stalwart Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96

Nicholas Parsons with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

‘Much-needed spruce up’: Camden Town Hall refurbishment costs rise to £63m

Camden Town Hall has been closed since August 2018. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Euston murder: Drill music manager Bright Akinleye, 22, killed for social media revenge, Old Bailey hears

Bright Akinleye was fatally stabbed in Starcross Street, Euston. Picture: Met Police

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Muswell Hill groups welcome council plans to earmark site for new council housing

Avenue Mews, Muswell Hill. Picture: Google

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey Borough boss Loizou still hopeful of play-off push

Roman Michael-Percil of Haringey celebrates his goal against Potters Bar earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Spurs sign attacking midfielder Bergwijn from PSV

Netherlands international Steven Bergwijn (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Wingate crash out of county cup to Brentford

Luke Ifil of Wingate and Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Hampstead pull off a gutsy victory at lowly Welwyn to remain in promotion battle

Hampstead celebrating their victory over Welwyn on the weekend (Pic: Jon Boyle)

Allinson delighted with impact of squad changes as Hendon’s winning run continues

Joe White beats Cameron Plain in the Wimborne goal to increase Hendon's lead (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24