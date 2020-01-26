Chinese New Year in Hampstead: 'Record crowd' of families for annual lion dance celebrations

Lion Dance outside Hampstead branch of Barclays Bank on 26.01.20. to celebrate Chinese New Year. Organiser Linda Chung beats the drum Archant

The Chinese Year of the Rat was given a traditional welcome in the heart of Hampstead on Sunday morning.

The annual "Lion Dance" in Hampstead High Street attracted what organisers said was a record crowd of families.

Linda Chung, chair of trustees at Burgh House who organise the event, told the Ham&High: "It was wonderful. The High Street was full of happy and excited children there to see the lion dance. Then it was back to Burgh House where parents were delighted for a break as we had so many activities on."

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq also attended with her young children - she was given the ceremonial honour of waking up the lion.

Linda added: "It was lovely to see Tulip made it up with her family. And it's important to give a big thanks to the Burgh House team for all their work and the wonderful friends and supporters who helped make the day a success."

