Chinese New Year in Hampstead: 'Record crowd' of families for annual lion dance celebrations
PUBLISHED: 09:10 29 January 2020
The Chinese Year of the Rat was given a traditional welcome in the heart of Hampstead on Sunday morning.
The annual "Lion Dance" in Hampstead High Street attracted what organisers said was a record crowd of families.
Linda Chung, chair of trustees at Burgh House who organise the event, told the Ham&High: "It was wonderful. The High Street was full of happy and excited children there to see the lion dance. Then it was back to Burgh House where parents were delighted for a break as we had so many activities on."
Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq also attended with her young children - she was given the ceremonial honour of waking up the lion.
Linda added: "It was lovely to see Tulip made it up with her family. And it's important to give a big thanks to the Burgh House team for all their work and the wonderful friends and supporters who helped make the day a success."