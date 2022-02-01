Lunar New Year celebrated in Hampstead

A Lion Dance to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Hampstead High Street - Credit: Linda Chung

Crowds gathered in Hampstead to celebrate the start of the Spring Festival on Sunday.

Burgh House marked the arrival of the Chinese Year of the Tiger on ahead of the date in the Lunar calendar of February 1.

An audience in the High Street clapped and cheered a lion dance.

Calligraphy activities at Burgh House to mark the Lunar New Year - Credit: Linda Chung

Activities then took place at the historic house in New End Square where adults and children bowed their heads in concentration at the calligraphy and tiger clay-modelling tables.

Linda Chung, a trustee of Burgh House, said: "It’s always fun to dress up, and there was a lovely array of costumes for children to try - it was to everyone’s relief I think that the adults did not take part.

Two young girls in costume as Burgh House celebrated the Chinese New Year - Credit: Linda Chung

"A couple of children cried because they did not want to leave at closing time."

Linda thanked Imperial College Lion Dance Team, Sishu Chinese School, Christ Church and other schools' children and parents, and the Met and Camden teams for their support.

She added: "Xīnnián kuàilè! Kung Hai Fat Choy! We wish everyone roaring success, good health and happiness, in the Year of the Tiger."