Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Children in Need windfall for Highgate children's charity

PUBLISHED: 12:51 15 April 2019

Jacksons Lane So and So Circus

Jacksons Lane So and So Circus

Archant

A Highgate arts centre has been awarded more than £100,000 by Children in Need to continue its innovative circus groups with local children.

The Jacksons Lane centre will use the funding – a three year grant worth £104,782 – to provide weekly workshops for children and young people to learn from seasoned circus and drama performers.

Natalia Cid, who manages Jacksons Lane's creative learning programme, said: “We are incredibly pleased to receive funding from BBC Children in Need to be able to run JL Circus for a further three years.

“Our youth board were key in the development of the application for funding as we wanted to make sure the programme responds to the needs of participants.

“They were particularly keen to show how circus skills can be used to create, inspire and engage with others in their community.”

JL Circus run free outreach sessions for under-privileged children in Barnet and Haringey.

For more details, see jacksonslane.org.uk/join-in/jl-youth

Children in Need say they have now awarded funding to 17 projects in Haringey this year – to a value of £1,062,272

Most Read

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Gospel Oak man jailed over ‘ferocious’ sledgehammer attack on police officer

Cayle Lynch was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met Police

Haringey enjoy home comforts to secure play-off spot

Haringey Borough players talk at the end of their Bostik Premier match (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Camden EU national has ‘no right to reside’ as Universal Credit claim rejected despite 20 years in borough

Adam Zelik. Picture: Polly Hancock

Children in Need windfall for Highgate children’s charity

Jacksons Lane So and So Circus

Most Read

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Gospel Oak man jailed over ‘ferocious’ sledgehammer attack on police officer

Cayle Lynch was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met Police

Haringey enjoy home comforts to secure play-off spot

Haringey Borough players talk at the end of their Bostik Premier match (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Camden EU national has ‘no right to reside’ as Universal Credit claim rejected despite 20 years in borough

Adam Zelik. Picture: Polly Hancock

Children in Need windfall for Highgate children’s charity

Jacksons Lane So and So Circus

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Former Warren student Mitchell represents England

Former Warren student Scott Mitchell played for England C last week (pic: Mark Mitchell)

Son insists Tottenham are close to ‘final step’ ahead of City double-header

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Haringey enjoy home comforts to secure play-off spot

Haringey Borough players talk at the end of their Bostik Premier match (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Blues drop back into relegation zone after costly defeat

Tanasheh Abrahams of Wingate & Finchley and Stefan Powell of Potters Bar (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Intra Muros Review, Park Theatre

l-r-Declan-Perring-Che-Walker-Victor-Gardener-in-Intra-Muros-at-Park-Theatre-Credit-Edward-Johnson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists