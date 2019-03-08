Children in Need windfall for Highgate children's charity

Jacksons Lane So and So Circus Archant

A Highgate arts centre has been awarded more than £100,000 by Children in Need to continue its innovative circus groups with local children.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Jacksons Lane centre will use the funding – a three year grant worth £104,782 – to provide weekly workshops for children and young people to learn from seasoned circus and drama performers.

Natalia Cid, who manages Jacksons Lane's creative learning programme, said: “We are incredibly pleased to receive funding from BBC Children in Need to be able to run JL Circus for a further three years.

“Our youth board were key in the development of the application for funding as we wanted to make sure the programme responds to the needs of participants.

“They were particularly keen to show how circus skills can be used to create, inspire and engage with others in their community.”

JL Circus run free outreach sessions for under-privileged children in Barnet and Haringey.

For more details, see jacksonslane.org.uk/join-in/jl-youth

Children in Need say they have now awarded funding to 17 projects in Haringey this year – to a value of £1,062,272