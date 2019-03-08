Outgoing Camden mayor presents £89,000 cheque to Camden Music Trust after year of fundraising

Esther Caplin from Camden Music Trust, mayor Jenny Headlam-Wells and Martin Pratt, Camden council's deputy chief executive and executive director, supporting people. Picture: Camden Council Archant

Camden's outgoing mayor Jenny Headlam-Wells handed over a cheque for £89,000 to the Camden Music Trust last week, after a year of fundraising.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The mayor, who has held several events including a music walk, and Q&A events with Michael Palin, and David Baddiel handed over the sum to the charity in the mayor's parlour on Thursday May 9.

The money will go towards funding a new Peter West award bursary, named after the outgoing head of the music service.

It will support music tuition for a Camden student.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Headlam-Wells, who represents Kentish Town, will continue as a patron after standing down this week.

She said: "This has been a wonderful partnership. Thank you to everyone who has supported our fundraising during the year.

"I was so pleased to meet the first woman Bishop of London, Sarah Mullally, just after she was appointed, and to be introduced to the Queen at the opening of the Queen Elizabeth II Children's Centre.

"It's been a great privilege to be Mayor. I've seen Camden at its best.

Cllr Headlam-Wells will be replaced by Maryam Eslamdoust at this week's council AGM, due to take place on Wednesday evening.