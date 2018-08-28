All Dogs Matter to hold Valentine’s Day walk for loved-up owners and their dogs

Tess the Patterdale Terrier at the All Dogs Matter Valentine's Dog Walk, Hampstead Heath last year. Picture: All Dogs Matter/Paul Brown Paul Brown

A dog walk to bring together both the loved-up and lonely is planned ahead of Valentine’s Day next month, in aid of dogs charity All Dogs Matter.

The walk on Hampstead Heath will take place on Sunday February 10, between 11am and midday. It will cost £5 for dogs to participate. The most “loved-up” human and hound will win a prize.

Owners and their furry friends should meet at the Garden Gate Pub in South End Road. The pub will be serving hot drinks for walkers.

All money goes to the charity which rescues and rehouses dogs across London. It gave safety and a new home to 350 dogs last year.

Ira Moss, general manager at All Dogs Matter says: “Every year we welcome dog lovers from across London to our Valentines Walk which is a beautiful way to enjoy the heath and help raise money for unwanted and abandoned dogs in our community. We hope you can join us and help spread the love to dogs in need.”

Anybody wanting to take part will have to pre-register at: https://alldogsmatter.co.uk/valentines-dog-walk/