Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

All Dogs Matter to hold Valentine’s Day walk for loved-up owners and their dogs

PUBLISHED: 15:57 18 January 2019

Tess the Patterdale Terrier at the All Dogs Matter Valentine's Dog Walk, Hampstead Heath last year. Picture: All Dogs Matter/Paul Brown

Tess the Patterdale Terrier at the All Dogs Matter Valentine's Dog Walk, Hampstead Heath last year. Picture: All Dogs Matter/Paul Brown

Paul Brown

A dog walk to bring together both the loved-up and lonely is planned ahead of Valentine’s Day next month, in aid of dogs charity All Dogs Matter.

The walk on Hampstead Heath will take place on Sunday February 10, between 11am and midday. It will cost £5 for dogs to participate. The most “loved-up” human and hound will win a prize.

Owners and their furry friends should meet at the Garden Gate Pub in South End Road. The pub will be serving hot drinks for walkers.

All money goes to the charity which rescues and rehouses dogs across London. It gave safety and a new home to 350 dogs last year.

Ira Moss, general manager at All Dogs Matter says: “Every year we welcome dog lovers from across London to our Valentines Walk which is a beautiful way to enjoy the heath and help raise money for unwanted and abandoned dogs in our community. We hope you can join us and help spread the love to dogs in need.”

Anybody wanting to take part will have to pre-register at: https://alldogsmatter.co.uk/valentines-dog-walk/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Police appeal for information after broad daylight gunfight in West Hampstead

Mutrix Road. Picture: Google Street View

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

West Hampstead's Khaled Guehis was jailed for his part in a number of watch robberies. Picture: Met Police

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

Sabine McNeill, who has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Most Read

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Police appeal for information after broad daylight gunfight in West Hampstead

#includeImage($article, 225)

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs remain at Wembley, but return home will be worth the wait

Work takes place on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Cronin scores four, but Blues suffer two more defeats

Wingate & Finchley defender Sean Cronin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

East London runners join Regents Park 10K

East London Runners at Regents Park (Pic: Muhammad Ismael)

Kane-less Tottenham still have multiple options in attack

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli scores his side's second goal during the League Cup quarter-final match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Review: Totem, Cirque Du Soleil, Royal Albert Hall

Cirque Du Soleil Totem
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists