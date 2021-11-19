Women are dying in Kenya from menstrual and reproductive infections - Credit: Power for the People

A pop-up shop is opening in Kentish Town to support work to reduce the menstrual and reproductive infection and death in girls, women and mothers in Kenya and Uganda.

Non-profit organisation Power for the People has launched a Big Give Christmas campaign to provide women and girls with affordable, hygienic and re-usable options of absorbing menstrual blood.

The shop opposite Kentish Town tube station will open to November 28 to December 5, when there will be a coffee morning at 11am.

Project lead Caren Okombo said: "Through the women’s empowerment programme we aim to view culture as a guide that enables us to progress, not a heavy weight that holds us back."

Caren said workshops aim to empower women, help them shun discriminatory practices, help them manage the prevalence of high risk sexual behaviours, and raise the quality of information and reproductive health services available.

Aims also include helping women manage their small businesses, understand their rights and civic duty and to promote environmental awareness and practices.

Donations are sought of honey, unused cotton socks, glamping solar packs, clothes, jewellery and untouched Christmas gifts.