Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Video

Chaperone safely returns cygnets to nest pond in Hampstead Heath

Logo Icon

Joey Grostern

Published: 4:41 PM June 28, 2021    Updated: 10:10 AM June 29, 2021
All was well in the end - as the cygnets returned to the pond

All was well in the end - as the cygnets returned to the pond - Credit: Joey Grostern

Hampstead Heath’s latest litter of swan cygnets were guided back to their nest pond with the help of a patient chaperone. 

Caroline Hauser, who has watched the swan pair she calls Molly and Augustus for the last five years, noticed they and their two-month-old cygnets were stuck between ponds, after leaving the previous spot where they nested.  

After two hours Caroline was able to successfully coax the swan family back to their nest, where the cygnets rested not long after. 

Caroline said: “This is the first time I’ve got them back sitting. It’s exhausting because there’s only so many ways of getting them from A to B, and as soon as you go you think: ‘Is a dog going to attack the cygnets?'” 

Six cygnets were born on May 3 this year, but only six remain after two disappeared and two were eaten by pike in the ponds.

The cygnets were returned to the pond where they nested

The cygnets were returned to the pond where they nested - Credit: Joey Grostern

“I spent two hours enticing them, but we just gave up,” Caroline said. "As soon as I gave up they decided to cross.” 

Catherine, who chaperoned from the back of the group, said: “I was nervous that the swans would be protective, but they seemed pretty chilled.”    

Most Read

  1. 1 Police investigate report of sexual assault in Highgate Wood
  2. 2 'No Edward Lear or Karl Marx': Beard award for Michael Rosen
  3. 3 Contaminated blood campaign groups in dispute with Terrence Higgins Trust
  1. 4 So how does the 1871 Act protect Hampstead Heath today?
  2. 5 Book talks and music as Proms at St Jude's goes live
  3. 6 Boy, 15, arrested following Swiss Cottage stabbing
  4. 7 Haringey Learning Partnership picks up national award
  5. 8 Drone video of Prince William at Alexandra Palace to launch awards
  6. 9 Join us to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Hampstead Heath Act 1871
  7. 10 Infected Blood Inquiry: Pupils at school were research subjects

Caroline added: “There was one girl who said: ‘This is the best birthday ever because I got to walk behind the swans.'”

Hampstead Heath
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The air ambulance helicopter lands in Swiss Cottage on June 23 to attend to a teenage stab victim

Knife Crime

Teenager in 'critical condition' after Swiss Cottage stabbing

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
John Constable's famous painting of Branch Hill Pond on Hampstead Heath

Hampstead Heath | Opinion

Hampstead Heath 150: The Disappearance of the old heathland

Michael Chambers

Logo Icon
Highgate paedophile Nathan Delgado

Crime

Paedophile jailed for taking 'indecent photos' of a child

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Residents at the Mary Feilding Guild home in Highgate 29.03.21.

Mary Feilding Guild: Eccentric home of London intellectuals is lost

Francis Beckett

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus