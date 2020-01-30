Chancellor Sajid Javid set to back HS2 with rail project decision imminent

Sajid Javid is meeting Boris Johnson today to discuss HS2. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Chancellor Sajid Javid is primed to throw his weight behind HS2.

Mr Javid is minded to support the high speed train initiative at a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps today (January 30).

Having reviewed costs and alternatives the Chancellor will "broadly back" the high-speed line which will run to and from Euston station, and which has attracted opposition from Camden campaigners.

Downing Street declined to rule out that Mr Johnson could overrule Mr Javid on the infrastructure project, with the Prime Minister's official spokesman saying: "It's an important decision that will be taken based on the facts and we will announce it when we are ready."

Mr Shapps has insisted that no decision on the controversial infrastructure project - the biggest in Europe - will be announced this week.

It has been estimated the scheme, which was allocated £56 billion in 2015, could cost up to £106 billion.

The Prime Minister told the Commons on Wednesday that a decision on the project would be made "very shortly".