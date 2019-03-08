Search

Chalk Farm woman’s three and a half year radiator noise nightmare

PUBLISHED: 17:13 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 21 March 2019

Mariana Clarke has been living with loud noises in her plumbing for three and a half years. Picture: Polly Hancock

A Chalk Farm woman is furious after living with an “earth-shaking” noise coming from her radiators for over three years.

Mariana Clarke, has been complaining to Camden Council since 2015 because of the noise, which has stopped her sleeping and caused her mental health worries.

She explained one contractor had even suggested delays to Mariana’s issue being fixed could be due to her nationality – she was born in Ukraine.

Camden confirmed it was “fully investigating” the alleged remarks.

Mariana told this newspaper Camden sent contractors to fix the issue at her council flat in Denton House, Chalk Farm, in February but that this only resulted in the loud vibrations moving to below her bath – and she still can’t sleep because of it.

In total Mariana claimed contractors had visited her “16 or 17 times” over three years, but never fixed the issue.

She said: “I feel like I have been fighting with this forever. If it’s impossible to repair then I want to be moved. I don’t want to live this way.

“Contractors have been here sixteen times. Sometimes I don’t know what they’ve been doing here.

“One just walked in to each room then left. There’s always an excuse about needing to find a caretaker, or get permission, or find the right part.

“I asked Camden and they said to chase the contractor, but why should I – it’s their sub-contractor!”

Mariana said the noise would start without warning, and when it happens now, “the bath is shaking, I’m scared it’ll blow away”.

Cllr Meric Apak, the town hall’s lead for housing, said: “Works undertaken at the property at the beginning of the month appeared to have rectified the noise issues that the tenant had raised with the council.

“Subsequently the tenant unfortunately reported that the noise had returned. We will be returning to the property shortly to install an external pressure-reducing valve, and then monitor further to ensure that the noise is no longer an issue for the tenant.

“At Camden we do not tolerate any form of discrimination and will be fully investigating the alleged remarks with the contractor.”

