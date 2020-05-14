Search

Advanced search

Camden rubber-stamp plans to replace Chalcots contractor – but are told ‘trust is at an all time low’

PUBLISHED: 17:30 14 May 2020

Taplow tower on the Chalcots Estate is one of the towers which will have its windows and curtain wall replaced. Picture: Harry Taylor

Taplow tower on the Chalcots Estate is one of the towers which will have its windows and curtain wall replaced. Picture: Harry Taylor

Archant

Camden Council’s cabinet rubber-stamped ditching Wates as the contractor charged with completing ground-breaking fire safety work in the Chalcots Estate on Wednesday night.

The council will now open a new tender process to find a new provider to undertake the work to produce and fit “first of its kind” cladding on the estate’s five blocks.

Councillors in Belsize, the ward which encompasses the Chalcots, urged the council to ensure transparency by making sure that the final decision on who to award the contract to was made in public, and the council leader Cllr Georgia Gould and housing chief Cllr Meric Apak both backed this move, which was then unanimously passed by his cabinet colleagues.

Cllr Apak (Lab, Kentish Town) had told the meeting: “Despite sustained efforts, we are not where we wanted to be with signing the contract – but we have to get this right.

He added: “Where we cannot reach an agreement that’s acceptable to us, we should walk away one and find one which is.”

Asked what residents were feeling, Cllr Apak said: “There’s extreme disappointment, that’s perhaps an understatement.” But he said a “consensus” of the community figures he had heard from were in favour of the council’s plan.

You may also want to watch:

The council has decided to ditch Wates on the basis the proposed designs weren’t what the council or residents had asked for.

The fire safety work was required after concerns over resident safety saw the estate was evacuated in June 2018.

Cllr Luisa Porritt (Lib Dem, Belsize) said: “It’s important to ensure the new procurement does not lead to similar problems arising.”

She said that “while this decision may be the right one”, for residents “trust in the council on this matter is at an all time low”.

Cllr Steve Adams (Con, Belsize) added that he felt the council and council leader’s previous confidence in the previous procurement was “misplaced”.

He added he was unimpressed with the council’s report on the issue.

He said: “It paints a very happy picture of what appears to be a rather difficult problem of failure. With all the contributions from Arup and Arcadis, we have still arrived at this situation following six renewals of the original letter of intent.” He asked: “Why wasn’t time called on this far earlier?”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor showcases her interior styling in Grand Designs Camden house

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor Grand Designs house

Fascinating history of unique village within a village

Baroness Burdett-Coutts set up the quiet enclave using striking gothic architecture

Camden cocaine dealers convicted after police find them with £1.4m worth of drugs and £200k cash

Cocaine dealers Egli Hazizolli (left) and Mikeljan Baca (right). Picture: Met Police

‘I am proud to be a nurse’: Emotional BBC clip shows recovering coronavirus patient Nancy pay tribute to staff who treated her at the Royal Free

Nancy leaves the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: BBC / LabelOne

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor showcases her interior styling in Grand Designs Camden house

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor Grand Designs house

Fascinating history of unique village within a village

Baroness Burdett-Coutts set up the quiet enclave using striking gothic architecture

Camden cocaine dealers convicted after police find them with £1.4m worth of drugs and £200k cash

Cocaine dealers Egli Hazizolli (left) and Mikeljan Baca (right). Picture: Met Police

‘I am proud to be a nurse’: Emotional BBC clip shows recovering coronavirus patient Nancy pay tribute to staff who treated her at the Royal Free

Nancy leaves the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: BBC / LabelOne

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: Progress made over ‘Project Restart’ says minister

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Harringay teen is desperate for sports wheelchair to help her chase basketball dreams

Darya Laksari in wheelchair basketball action (pic Caudwell Children)

Coronavirus: England cricketers ‘to return next week’

England coach Chris Silverwood.

Looking back: Carter wonder goal wins FA Cup for Arsenal Women

Arsenal's Danielle Carter (centre) celebrates scoring her side's winning goal during the 2016 SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘being rushed back too soon’ says striker

Brighton and Hove Albion's Glenn Murray (left) speaks to referee Craig Pawson as a goal against West Ham is checked by VAR during the Premier League match at London Stadium
Drive 24