A complaint has been lodged after a lorry driver leaked concrete over a Highgate Road then "shrugged his shoulders and drove off".

Martin Ashton witnessed a truck driving up Stanhope Road on August 6 which he said was clearly marked London Concrete.

Noticing cement spill out from the back of the lorry he took photographs so he could report the incident and see the road cleaned up as it was "potentially dangerous".

He said: "As I was preparing to leave out of Maybury Mews, I noted that concrete was coming out of the truck and the driver shrugged his shoulders reversed into Wychwood End, cement pouring out of the truck, and went off the other way leaving a big puddle of concrete.

"It left a huge mess in the road with bikes, cars and buses all trying to avoid. It was a potentially very dangerous situation."

He said he contacted Haringey Council on the emergency line. A contractor was sent out "to Tarmac over the mess".

"I witnessed the whole thing and luckily managed to avoid it. Someone from Haringey has been and tried to Tarmac over the mess. It still is a mess.

"Despite calling the council I have not heard a thing but this an issue the London Concrete should be responsible for."

A Haringey Council spokesperson said: “Following a report we received on Saturday morning from a resident regarding a concrete spillage on Stanhope Road, we immediately contacted our street cleansing contractors, Veolia, who attended to the issue to clean up the spillage and make the road safe.

“We will work to recover the costs from the organisation responsible, and kindly ask the resident who made the report to get in contact to provide a witness report."

They thanked Martin for alerting them to the issue.

They added: "Road safety is a top priority and resident reports help us to deal with hazards quickly to ensure our roads stay safe for everyone.”

Martin's photograph of the incident shows Concrete London's logo on the side of the lorry, but a spokesperson said: "We need a delivery address so we can look if the lorry has been from our side.

"Without any information we cannot take this further I am afraid as this can be from another concrete company."