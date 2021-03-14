Cellar 'adventure' unearths antique Crouch End creamery jug
- Credit: Nigel Moore
A Crouch End man says he was “absolutely amazed” to unearth an antique jug underneath his floorboards from the old Broadway creamery.
Nigel Moore, 50, made the discovery after opening a trapdoor and squeezing down into his cellar to find a collection including bottles, ceramics, tiles and shoes, which are believed to have been left there for at least a century.
The 50-year-old, who works as a driver for movie productions – both on screen and off – lives in Fairfield Road with his parents Pamela and Jack, who moved into the family home in 1968.
The milk jug, which has survived in its basement dwelling without damage, is labelled “H. Williams & Co Crouch End Creamery”.
The factory for milk, cheese and butter, latterly run by United Dairies, was on the corner of the Broadway and Weston Park until the mid-20th century. It is now Gail’s bakery.
You may also want to watch:
Nigel, who features as a driver in the upcoming Batman film, told the Ham&High: “I was absolutely amazed and shocked.
“I just crawled underneath there and went on a little adventure. I got into metal detecting and so I thought why don’t I get down there and see what I can find.
Most Read
- 1 Sarah Everard: Vigil organised in Priory Park to 'reclaim' streets
- 2 Brendan the Navigator: New pub coming to Highgate Hill
- 3 'Unacceptable': Residents over 100 'thrown out' of Highgate care home
- 4 Mourinho: I trust Tottenham players to deliver
- 5 'A one-off': Tributes to Camden music shop owner Dot Fraser
- 6 'Utterly shameful': MP's anger at treatment of flammable flats buyers
- 7 Annemount School pupils thank NHS heroes with letters and cake
- 8 Jack Straw's Castle: Car park housing plans set for planning inquiry
- 9 Hampstead Garden Suburb couple launch walk-through sanitisers
- 10 Arsenal boss Arteta reflects on wins as player ahead of derby date
“My parents were absolutely gobsmacked when I came back up, they were just speechless.
“It’s an absolute mystery how they all got there.”
Janet Owen, from the Hornsey Historical Society, said: “This is one of the most interesting domestic finds we’ve ever seen at the society and thanks to Nigel for sharing with us.
“Coming from Wales, I love the little earthenware H. Williams & Co Creamery pot.
“When the Great Western Railway opened, it created an opportunity for many of my countrymen to move to London to escape poverty.
“A significant number of them rented premises and went into business as dairymen. They originally sold milk, cream, butter and cheese but soon became general grocers.
“It is wonderful to see such a well-preserved link to our past.”
Nigel shared his finds in the Crouch End Appreciation Society Facebook group.
After receiving suggestions to place his possessions on the Antiques Roadshow, Nigel said he was still undecided as to what to do with them.
For now, they assume pride of place in a cabinet at home, with a newfound appreciation.