Cellar 'adventure' unearths antique Crouch End creamery jug

Published: 7:00 AM March 14, 2021

Nigel Moore and his mum Pamela with their finds - Credit: Nigel Moore

A Crouch End man says he was “absolutely amazed” to unearth an antique jug underneath his floorboards from the old Broadway creamery.

Nigel Moore, 50, made the discovery after opening a trapdoor and squeezing down into his cellar to find a collection including bottles, ceramics, tiles and shoes, which are believed to have been left there for at least a century.

The 50-year-old, who works as a driver for movie productions – both on screen and off – lives in Fairfield Road with his parents Pamela and Jack, who moved into the family home in 1968.

The milk jug, which has survived in its basement dwelling without damage, is labelled “H. Williams & Co Crouch End Creamery”.

The jug of H. Williams & Co Crouch End Creamery - Credit: Nigel Moore

The factory for milk, cheese and butter, latterly run by United Dairies, was on the corner of the Broadway and Weston Park until the mid-20th century. It is now Gail’s bakery.

Nigel, who features as a driver in the upcoming Batman film, told the Ham&High: “I was absolutely amazed and shocked.

“I just crawled underneath there and went on a little adventure. I got into metal detecting and so I thought why don’t I get down there and see what I can find.

“My parents were absolutely gobsmacked when I came back up, they were just speechless.

“It’s an absolute mystery how they all got there.”

A picture postcard of the Crouch End Clock Tower, with the former creamery on the right. Circa 1900 - Credit: Hornsey Historical Society

Janet Owen, from the Hornsey Historical Society, said: “This is one of the most interesting domestic finds we’ve ever seen at the society and thanks to Nigel for sharing with us.

“Coming from Wales, I love the little earthenware H. Williams & Co Creamery pot.

“When the Great Western Railway opened, it created an opportunity for many of my countrymen to move to London to escape poverty.

“A significant number of them rented premises and went into business as dairymen. They originally sold milk, cream, butter and cheese but soon became general grocers.

“It is wonderful to see such a well-preserved link to our past.”

Nigel shared his finds in the Crouch End Appreciation Society Facebook group.

After receiving suggestions to place his possessions on the Antiques Roadshow, Nigel said he was still undecided as to what to do with them.

For now, they assume pride of place in a cabinet at home, with a newfound appreciation.