We encourage LGBTQ people to reach out if they feel isolated

Published: 3:06 PM February 22, 2021

Throughout February we have enjoyed a fantastic celebration of our local LGBTQ community.

Camden and Islington LGBT History Month has been a wonderful opportunity to join together at a range of activities and events to explore our local LGBTQ heritage and history. From virtual tours to book clubs; from poetry events to panel discussions; from the Loudest Whispers Art exhibition to the forum+ International Film Club, it has been a fantastic month brimming with events.

LGBT History Month has not only been an opportunity to celebrate the local LGBTQ community but has also provided a very important opportunity to alleviate loneliness and social isolation.

Interacting online at virtual social events and meetings has a been a wonderful way to join together and stay connected.

Heritage brings people together, reduces loneliness, educates and inspires us to make the present and future better.

Tessa Havers-Strong says the past year has also demonstrated the resilience of our community - Credit: Archant

It is almost one year ago, on Wednesday, March 18 2020, that forum+ took the difficult decision to suspend all face-to-face activities in light of the worsening pandemic situation. It has been an extremely challenging year but has also demonstrated the resilience of our community.

It has been inspiring to see the way local community and LGBTQ organisations have come together to support one another and reach out to those most vulnerable members of our community.

As we reflect on Camden & Islington LGBT History Month 2021 and approach the first anniversary of the UK Covid-19 Lockdown we once again encourage all local LGBTQ people to reach out for support if they are feeling isolated.

Join us for the last weekend of LGBT History Month and get involved in our activities and events throughout the year. For the most up to date information please check forum+ social media and website - Twitter @forumplus; Facebook facebook.com/forumplus and forumplus.org.uk - subscribe to our monthly newsletter bit.ly/3k0satm

Please also reach out for support you are a victim of homophobic, biphobic or transphobic harassment or hate crime or have any other enquiries you can contact forum+ on the mainline telephone number, between 10.00am - 5.30pm Monday to Friday: 020 7388 5720 or email info@forumplus.org.uk.