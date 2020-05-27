Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Opinion: It would be disastrous for our planet if people switch to cars

PUBLISHED: 10:30 28 May 2020

MP Catherine West does not want pollution levels rising after lockdown.

MP Catherine West does not want pollution levels rising after lockdown.

Chris McAndrew (Creative Commons licence CC BY 3.0)

The question of how we come out of lockdown is rightly the subject of much debate.

With the UK reporting one of the highest Covid-19 death tolls and with clear failings in the government’s tracking, testing and isolating strategy, people need to know it’s safe before they go back to work, see loved ones or send children to school. That has to be led by medical and scientific advice and the National Education Union is right to set five tests before schools can safely reopen to more pupils.

At the same time, let’s also debate the question of what kind of society we want to emerge from this painful few months.

You may also want to watch:

Throughout this pandemic we have seen the strength and bravery of the key workers who have kept this country going. Yet even as ministers head to their doorsteps to clap carers, off-the-record Treasury briefings have talked of public sector pay freezes. That cannot be the way forward. Many of the difficulties our public services have faced, including the lack of vital PPE, have been caused by ten years of chronic underfunding. Never again must we go back to a society where we don’t invest in our public services, where half of our carers are paid less than the real living wage and where NHS workers top the list of those applying for payday loans to make ends meet.

Nor can we return to toxic air and traffic-choked streets. I love to cycle and like many have enjoyed the quieter streets as traffic levels have dramatically reduced and the air we breathe has become less polluted. Harmful nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels at some of London’s busiest roads is down by around a half. In normal times most Haringey residents go to work on public transport, but our buses and tubes can’t safely cope with everyone piling back on when lockdown ends. Yet it would be disastrous for our planet if people switch to cars. Instead, let’s embrace this opportunity to transform our town centres and local environment into pedestrian friendly spaces, widening pavements where we can, installing new cycle lanes and networks, and creating “low traffic neighbourhoods” so that from this dark period comes the light of a greener, healthier city. We must be ambitious, and we must act quickly.

Thirdly, we must not underplay the impact this pandemic has had on mental as well as physical health. From the health and social care workers who’ve seen their mental health decline (50 per cent of those surveyed by YouGov) to the children who’ve struggled without seeing friends, teachers, grandparents. Research from Young Minds suggests 82pc of young people with a history of mental health problems have seen their mental health deteriorate since lockdown, yet too many are struggling to access even the support they had previously. People who have experienced abuse, domestic violence or bereavement will be particularly at risk. As a patron of Haringey Mind and someone who has long backed calls for more funding for services, I want to see the government step up to this challenge that will put pressure on mental health services like never before.

With crisis must come a reassessment of what really matters. Let’s use this to build a different society, a better society.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

The Savannah cat looked

Young person stabbed in fight near Alexandra Palace

An air ambulance on the scene. Picture: Carmen Dalmau

‘This is a massive challenge’: Alexandra Palace faces £1m funding gap as it asks public to help plug lockdown shortfall

Chief executive Louise Stewart says it is

Muswell Hill photographer captures lockdown life from the doorstep in charity project

The portraits of people in front of their front doors during lockdown. Picture: Jenny Smith

Primrose Hill robbery: Police appeal after delivery driver tied up during theft of expensive watches

The Audi was used to steal watches including a Cle de Cartier watch. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

The Savannah cat looked

Young person stabbed in fight near Alexandra Palace

An air ambulance on the scene. Picture: Carmen Dalmau

‘This is a massive challenge’: Alexandra Palace faces £1m funding gap as it asks public to help plug lockdown shortfall

Chief executive Louise Stewart says it is

Muswell Hill photographer captures lockdown life from the doorstep in charity project

The portraits of people in front of their front doors during lockdown. Picture: Jenny Smith

Primrose Hill robbery: Police appeal after delivery driver tied up during theft of expensive watches

The Audi was used to steal watches including a Cle de Cartier watch. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Australian international Catley linked with Arsenal Women

England Women's Beth Mead and Australia Women's Steph Catley (right) battle for the ball during a friendly at Craven Cottage in 2018

Looking back: More FA Cup wins take Arsenal to record 13

Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira lifts the FA Cup after defeating Manchester United in the 2005 final

Opinion: It would be disastrous for our planet if people switch to cars

MP Catherine West does not want pollution levels rising after lockdown.

Greenhouse Sports: Westminster charity sports centre transforms into food bank to feed Church Street families

The Greenhouse Centre near Paddington has transformed into a food bank to serve families in Church Street. Picture: Ben Stevens/Greenhouse Sports

Morgan: I’d be surprised if T20 World Cup goes ahead

England's Eoin Morgan during a nets session (pic Anthony Devlin/PA)
Drive 24