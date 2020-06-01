Charity warning over rise is north London cat pregnancies

A charity has called for pet owners to look out for signs their cat may become pregnant, following a drop in the number of animals being neutered during lockdown.

Kittens taken in by Wood Green, The Animals Charity. Picture: Wood Green, The Animals Charity Kittens taken in by Wood Green, The Animals Charity. Picture: Wood Green, The Animals Charity

Wood Green, The Animals Charity provides a collection service across north London and rehomes cats and other small pet. which can no longer be cared for.

It collects animals for free, looks after them and ensures they are neutered and vaccinated before finding them a home

Vanessa Cunningham, director of care and veterinary services at Wood Green, said: “We work with pet owners to provide the level of support they need, before they are driven to acts of desperation like abandoning their pets.

“Cats can have up to five litters of kittens a year, and those kittens can fall pregnant at around four months old, so it’s a situation that can quickly escalate out of control.”

Visit woodgreen.org.uk or call the team at Wood Green on 0300 303 9333.