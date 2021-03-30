Carlton Primary School: Camden confirm school's closure

Published: 12:00 PM March 30, 2021

Camden Council confirmed its final decision to close Carlton Primary School in Gospel Oak last week.

The primary school - beloved by parents and campaigners including the broadcaster and actor Michael Palin - will close and merge with nearby Rhyl Primary from September this year.

Parents made a deputation to the council's Cabinet meeting on March 26.

Carlton parent Sally Kellner told councillors the formal consultation had been "flawed", while Cllr Oliver Cooper (Con, Hampstead Town) said he felt "parents were losing faith" in the council.

Camden's education chief, Cllr Angela Mason, said: "This is a really difficult report to bring to cabinet. The proposal to merge Rhyl and Carlton does mean Carlton School will cease to be a distinct and separate institution. That's absolutely out of no fault of its own.

"It's very much a victim of falling school rolls caused by a steep drop in birth rates in Camden."

She said to prolong the process further might "actually jeopardise" outcomes for children.

She said some teachers would sadly lose jobs, but others would be able to transfer to the merged school.