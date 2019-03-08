Search

Caravans on Hampstead Heath: Convoy swiftly evicted from Vale of Health

PUBLISHED: 20:00 13 June 2019

The last caravan left on the Heath on Wednesday. Picture: Ron Vester

The last caravan left on the Heath on Wednesday. Picture: Ron Vester

Archant

Here today, gone tomorrow - literally.

A fleet of caravans had pitched up unlawfully on Hampstead Heath overnight on Tuesday, but they had all left the Heath within 24 hours after the City of London Corporation, working with the police, served them with eviction orders.

Early morning Heath-goers had been surprised to see a number of caravans close to the Vale of Health pond on Wednesday morning, but by the end of the day they had all been moved on.

A spokesperson for the City of London Corporation who manage the Heath said: "Caravans and other vehicles began arriving at the site on Wednesday evening shortly after 9pm. The occupants were served with an eviction notice this morning at approximately 10.30am."

