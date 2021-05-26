'Unbelievable': Car bursts into flames in Muswell Hill
- Credit: Costas Constantino
Firefighters put out a blaze in a car which erupted into flames this afternoon in Muswell Hill.
Officers from the London Fire Brigade extinguished the fire on the junction of Fortis Green Road and Muswell Hill Broadway at around 12.25pm.
No injuries were reported.
Costas Constantino, who runs a parking management company, said: “We were sitting and having a coffee at the little coffee shop and next thing you know there’s a car that pulls up to let the pedestrians pass and then it just burst into bloody flames.
“It was unbelievable. I’ve never seen anything like it.
“The driver got out, he was quite shocked, and that was it. It all happened very quickly.
“Everyone was just there taking videos.”
A LFB spokesperson said that 20 calls were made about the blaze, which took firefighters 20 minutes to bring under control.
