Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

'Unbelievable': Car bursts into flames in Muswell Hill

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 5:34 PM May 26, 2021    Updated: 5:55 PM May 26, 2021
The 4x4 on fire in Muswell Hill

The 4x4 on fire in Muswell Hill - Credit: Costas Constantino

Firefighters put out a blaze in a car which erupted into flames this afternoon in Muswell Hill.  

Officers from the London Fire Brigade extinguished the fire on the junction of Fortis Green Road and Muswell Hill Broadway at around 12.25pm.  

No injuries were reported.

The car in flames opposite Barnardo's

The car in flames opposite Barnardo's - Credit: Jamie Wallace

Costas Constantino, who runs a parking management company, said: “We were sitting and having a coffee at the little coffee shop and next thing you know there’s a car that pulls up to let the pedestrians pass and then it just burst into bloody flames.

“It was unbelievable. I’ve never seen anything like it.

“The driver got out, he was quite shocked, and that was it. It all happened very quickly.

You may also want to watch:

“Everyone was just there taking videos.” 

A LFB spokesperson said that 20 calls were made about the blaze, which took firefighters 20 minutes to bring under control.  

People watching on were left shocked

People watching on were left shocked - Credit: Costas Constantino

The blaze ripping through the car

The blaze ripping through the car - Credit: Costas Constantino

Most Read

  1. 1 Muslim and Jewish women rally on Hampstead Heath for peace
  2. 2 Health bosses reassure north London over 'Indian variant' Covid cases
  3. 3 'Distracted' Muswell Hill delivery driver off the roads after bollard crash
  1. 4 Arsenal, Tottenham, QPR and West Ham players called up for the Euros
  2. 5 Faith leaders on mental health and 'building back' after Covid-19
  3. 6 Sainsbury's Hampstead shopfront plans revealed as licence granted
  4. 7 Crouch End vegan burger takeaway opens - with Finchley Road to follow
  5. 8 Banning 'Hampstead'? Dispute over gin reaches court
  6. 9 Home of the week: Four bedroom Edwardian terrace family home for sale in Finchley
  7. 10 North west London Covid vaccine rate amongst lowest in UK
London Fire Brigade
Muswell Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bob Dylan in London: Troubadour Tales

Tales of Bob Dylan, Camden, Crouch End and Dave

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
The unveiling in Oriel Place by some of those involved in the project

Planning and Development

'Hampstead has grown a heart': Oriel Place courtyard opens

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Jenny Baynes Muswell Hill Garden

Gardening

Seeing the wood for the trees in a Muswell Hill garden

Ruth Pavey

Logo Icon
The fencing that will be used to close Primrose Hill overnight at the weekend

Crime

Fencing up at Primrose Hill to curb antisocial behaviour

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus