Captain Sir Tom Moore's family marks birthday fundraiser at Lord's

Published: 2:16 PM May 4, 2021

The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore marked what would have been his 101st birthday on Friday by kickstarting a weekend fundraiser at Lord’s cricket ground.

The Captain Tom 100 Challenge was launched in honour of the army veteran who raised £33m for the NHS at the start of the coronavirus pandemic by walking 100 laps of his garden for his 100th birthday.

One year on from Capt Sir Tom’s own fundraiser, and two months after he died, his family rung the Lord’s bell to start the fundraiser in his memory.

The nationwide event saw people take on challenges across the bank holiday weekend, based on the number 100.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, Capt Sir Tom’s daughter who is part of The Captain Tom Moore Foundation, said: “Cricket was one of my father’s lifelong passions and it is truly special to be here at Lord’s today to launch the Captain Tom 100 on what would have been his 101st birthday.

Captain Sir Tom Moore - Credit: PA

“It’s so exciting to see all the challenges happening across the country and worldwide – from baking to knitting, running to swimming, singing to litter picking, walking and skipping – anything and everything to fundraise for so many great causes.

“My father would have loved it. Thank you to everyone.”

Friday’s event at Lord’s began with Capt Sir Tom’s family presenting a framed portrait of the national hero.

Other attendees at the Home of Cricket included former England captains Clare Connor and Mike Gatting; MCC foundation director Dr Sarah Fane; and local young cricketers from the St John’s Wood club’s foundation programmes.

Georgia Ingram-Moore in action at Lord's at the the launch of the Captain Tom 100 weekend - Credit: Jed Leicester

Marylebone Cricket Club Foundation director Dr Sarah Fane said: “The Captain Tom Foundation and the MCC Foundation are both committed to empowering people to reach their full potential, to unite and inspire communities, and to promote physical and mental well-being.

“We were absolutely delighted to be taking part in the launch of the Captain Tom 100 challenge, celebrating the magnificent achievements and the spirit of generosity that Captain Tom embodied.”

Capt Sir Tom was awarded with honorary life membership of MCC last summer and made an honorary member of the England cricket team on his 100th birthday.

Portrait of Captin Sir Tom in the Lord's home dressing room - Credit: Jed Leicester