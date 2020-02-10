Search

Canine cupid set for All Dogs Matter's Valentine's Hampstead Heath dog walk

PUBLISHED: 15:30 10 February 2020

A pair of happy hounds on the 2019 All Dogs Matter Valentine's Day walk. Picture: ADM

Archant

Celebrate Valentine's Day by taking your best four-legged friend to the Heath for the charity All Dogs Matter's annual walk.

Help fundraise for dogs who don't get the love they need by turning up on Sunday February 16 at the Garden Gate pub.

Registration is from 10, with the walk itself running between 11 and 12.

ADM's general manager Ira Moss said: "Every year we welcome dog lovers from across London to our Valentines Walk which is a fantastic way to enjoy the heath and help raise money for unwanted and abandoned dogs in our community.

"With so many dogs in our shelter still looking for love in their forever homes, we hope you can join us and help spread awareness."

So if you're single, your significant other is elsewhere, or the pair of you just want to show your dog how much you love them, the walk costs £5.

There are prizes for the "most loved-up" dog and owner, and for those with the best - matching - themed costume.

