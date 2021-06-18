Campsbourne part of £6m schools' improvement works in Haringey

Published: 4:40 PM June 18, 2021

Campsbourne is among four primary schools in Haringey that will benefit from more than £6 million of building improvement works.

Haringey Council approved the move on Tuesday (June 15) at a meeting of its cabinet, after a review identified Campsbourne, Stroud Green, Seven Sisters and Bruce Grove as priority schools for upgrades.

The works will include installing new windows, heating and hot water systems – improving the schools’ health and safety.

Cllr Zena Brabazon, Haringey Council’s cabinet member for education, said: “This funding for specific works will reduce the carbon footprint of our schools – an additional and welcome contribution both financially and to tackling the climate emergency.”

The works will help the schools reduce their energy demands and reduce carbon emissions through improved insulation, including the installation of double glazing.

All remaining improvement works for Campsbourne, Seven Sisters and Stroud Green are expected to go before cabinet for a further decision in September.

In addition to the council’s own capital funding, the project has received more than £1.2m from the government.