Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Domestic violence campaigner and mother of Jameela Jamil, Shireen, poses in anti-airbrushing campaign

PUBLISHED: 07:46 29 January 2019

Shireen Jamil, campaigner for victims of physical abuse, taking part in the anti-airbrushing campaign. Photo: Rob Greig

Shireen Jamil, campaigner for victims of physical abuse, taking part in the anti-airbrushing campaign. Photo: Rob Greig

Archant

A Hampstead domestic abuse survivor who changed the statute of limitations on abuse being reported, has starred in an anti-airbrushing advertising campaign spearheaded by her hit-actress daughter Jameela Jamil.

Shireen Jamil starred in a photoshoot for over-50s dating app Lumen. Jameela had spoken out against altering images, and says the practise has been “weaponised” against older women.

Shireen campaigned for Shireen’s Law, which ended the time limit on reporting domestic violence. Previously there was a six-month limit. She won her battle, getting the law changed in 2015. Previously a model, she has a number of scars from years of domestic abuse at the hands of her former husband.

The 63-year-old said: “When I was contacted about the photo shoot, I was initially shocked, but also very grateful to be afforded an opportunity to empower others, especially women of a similar age, and victims of domestic abuse.

“I’m immensely proud of my daughter’s achievements and her campaigning to ban Photoshop and embrace one’s true self by pushing back on ageism and sexism. The body should be celebrated for its natural beauty, whatever its age the scars it may carry.”

Related articles

Most Read

Rise in burglaries and muggings in Crouch End and Muswell Hill sees public meeting called

Middle Lane, Crouch End saw a string of Christmas holiday break-ins. Picture: Polly Hancock

Revealed: Who is owed money as Café Hampstead goes bust owing £346k

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Trafficking survivor Beth: How I escaped – and how Camden charity Women+Health helped me recover

Beth outside Women+Health in Camden Town, the charity that helped her recover after she escaped trafficking. Picture: Beth

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Hampstead restaurant goes bust owing £346,000 to creditors - including butcher’s shop next door

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Rise in burglaries and muggings in Crouch End and Muswell Hill sees public meeting called

Middle Lane, Crouch End saw a string of Christmas holiday break-ins. Picture: Polly Hancock

Revealed: Who is owed money as Café Hampstead goes bust owing £346k

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Trafficking survivor Beth: How I escaped – and how Camden charity Women+Health helped me recover

Beth outside Women+Health in Camden Town, the charity that helped her recover after she escaped trafficking. Picture: Beth

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Hampstead restaurant goes bust owing £346,000 to creditors - including butcher’s shop next door

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Domestic violence campaigner and mother of Jameela Jamil, Shireen, poses in anti-airbrushing campaign

Shireen Jamil, campaigner for victims of physical abuse, taking part in the anti-airbrushing campaign. Photo: Rob Greig

‘Romford Pele’ visits Goals Dagenham to back Accept No Substitutes campaign

Ray Parlour dropped in on GOALS Dagenham to back the Accept No Substitutes campaign (pic Victory Visuals Harvey Gibson)

Superbowl will be shown at the Blues Kitchen

Blues Kitchen will be showing the Superbowl (Pic: Blues Kitchen)

Spurs leave it late to tame Lionesses

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies forward Rianna Dean celebrates her late winner at Millwall Lionesses (pic: Wu's Photography).

Hendon avoid being stung by Wasps

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists