Domestic violence campaigner and mother of Jameela Jamil, Shireen, poses in anti-airbrushing campaign

A Hampstead domestic abuse survivor who changed the statute of limitations on abuse being reported, has starred in an anti-airbrushing advertising campaign spearheaded by her hit-actress daughter Jameela Jamil.

Shireen Jamil starred in a photoshoot for over-50s dating app Lumen. Jameela had spoken out against altering images, and says the practise has been “weaponised” against older women.

Shireen campaigned for Shireen’s Law, which ended the time limit on reporting domestic violence. Previously there was a six-month limit. She won her battle, getting the law changed in 2015. Previously a model, she has a number of scars from years of domestic abuse at the hands of her former husband.

The 63-year-old said: “When I was contacted about the photo shoot, I was initially shocked, but also very grateful to be afforded an opportunity to empower others, especially women of a similar age, and victims of domestic abuse.

“I’m immensely proud of my daughter’s achievements and her campaigning to ban Photoshop and embrace one’s true self by pushing back on ageism and sexism. The body should be celebrated for its natural beauty, whatever its age the scars it may carry.”