Camden youngsters create colourful mural on Queen's Crescent

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 3:29 PM September 29, 2021   
HvH Arts CEO Debbi Clark with young project participants

HvH Arts CEO Debbi Clark with young project participants - Credit: Debbi Clark

Youngsters have painted a mural on Queen’s Crescent to brighten up the market street.

Eight to 16-year-olds designed and illustrated the artwork on the recently pedestrianised road as part of a project by Gospel Oak charity HvH Arts.

Camden youths create a mural on Queen's Crescent

- Credit: Debbi Clark

CEO Debbi Clark said: “We wanted to bring colour and design to the eclectic area of Queen’s Crescent, bringing together so many young people, collaborating on the road painting design was a joy to behold.   

“This was one of the most brilliant fun days we have had in Queen’s Crescent, seeing young people working together in unison, bringing community together.   

“We had lots of positive comments from local residents and passers-by, some even sat down on the chairs around us and watched.

“Two young people on the day wanted to join us, so we suited them up, paintbrushes in hand, they followed the designs that the children had created earlier and really enjoyed the process.”

Camden youths create a mural on Queen's Crescent

- Credit: Debbi Clark

The project was funded by Camden Council and supported by artists Sam Sure, Lola Turner and Iyhla Shah, and Shoda Rackall from local community.

The town hall’s cabinet member for a sustainable Camden, Cllr Adam Harrison, called the new artwork “fabulous”.

