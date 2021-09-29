Young filmmakers' collective seeks Camden talent

Published: 11:35 PM September 29, 2021 Updated: 11:39 PM September 29, 2021

Maddie Kitchen of Sobriety Films is helping launch a new filmmaking course in Camden - Credit: Camden Young Filmmakers Collective

The Camden Young Filmmakers Collective is launching in November for 18 to 26-year-olds living in the borough.

With applications still open, the 12 successful participants will take part in free online workshops over the course of eight weeks.

They will delve into a variety of filmmaking areas, learning everything from how to shoot on a smartphone to the basics of screenwriting – with no prior experience needed to apply for the scheme.

The project will culminate in a premiere screening of participants' work followed by a Q&A session.

Maddie Kitchen, film director and founder of Sobriety Films, and producer Judith Hunt are behind the project. They will work alongside Keziah Hodgson, a multidisciplinary artist.

You may also want to watch:

The collective is funded by The Future Change Makers panel, a programme launched by the charity Camden Giving in the wake of the stabbing of two young men in the borough in 2018.

Maddie said: “Young people on the panel were given the opportunity to decide how to use the funding to tackle crime in Camden.

“They decided to fund youth programmes that met their objective of providing employment opportunities with links to mentoring.”

A range of volunteers will be on hand to host workshops, with Dominique Murphy - de Neef, also known as DJ Pink, leading a module on music video production.

Dominique Murphy - de Neef - Credit: Camden Young Filmmakers Collective

Moira McVean, who currently works at Film London, will run a session on film exhibition and promotion.

For Maddie, nurturing young people’s confidence is key. “We hope that this new collective will provide inspiration and a sense of belonging to those interested in film,” she said.

“I often run workshops for young people recovering from addiction. This programme is not necessarily looking for individuals from that bracket, but we do want to encourage a diverse range of young people to apply, especially those who have been through difficult times or felt isolated during the pandemic.

“Filmmaking isn’t about having a degree, but finding the right people and helping them to develop original ideas.”

From January the collective will launch its second series of workshops, which will be exclusive to women.

Dominique, Ella, Hone and Angel - Credit: Camden Young Filmmakers Collective

Applications can be made via Instagram on @camdenyoungfilmmakers.

For more information contact camdenyoungfilmmakers@gmail.com.