They're back! Camden welcomes visitors as lockdown eases

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 4:01 PM April 19, 2021   
Malcolm who sits on the bridge at Camden Market

Malcolm who sits on the bridge at Camden Market - Credit: Polly Hancock

With shops reopening and outdoor dining and drinking permitted, Camden saw life return on Saturday.

Shops are allowed to welcome in customers, with social distancing and mask wearing, and pubs and restaurants have opened their gardens – and music could once again be heard on the streets.

Maggie Milosavljevi, commercial director at LabTech, which owns Camden Market, said: “We're excited to safely welcome back customers to Camden and our markets.

"As the majority of our sites are open air, and with hand sanitiser stations and social distancing measures across the markets, we hope that this assures customers and traders that they are in a safe environment, and  that their health and wellbeing is front of mind for us.

"It’s great to see there is very much still an appetite for spending on retail and entertainment in outdoor spaces such as ours.

"We had a great opening weekend with a return to independent shopping and dining out from locals and Londoners, and hope the continued sunshine helps to support this going forward."

Customers at Camden Market's Asian Alley

Customers at Camden Market's Asian Alley - Credit: Polly Hancock

Camden Market first weekend after non essential shops reopen. 17.04.21. Pictured busker Little John

Busker Little John Guelfi in Camden - Credit: Polly Hancock

The inside alley at The Stables in Camden

The inside alley at The Stables in Camden - Credit: Polly Hancock

Traders like Jane Gorham from her stall "Ginger Jane's" set up at Camden Market for the first time in months

Traders like Jane Gorham from her stall "Ginger Jane's", selling handmade jewellery and record clocks, set up at Camden Market for the first time in months - Credit: Polly Hancock

Customer in West Yard at Camden Market 

Customer in West Yard at Camden Market - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Stables Market

The Stables Market - Credit: Polly Hancock

Customers returned to Camden Market after lockdown eased

Customers returned to Camden Market after lockdown eased - Credit: Polly Hancock

Camden Market on Saturday, April 17 2021

Camden Market on Saturday, April 17 2021 - Credit: Polly Hancock

