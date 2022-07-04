Camden watchmaker launches crowdfunding campaign

Jerome Robert and Anneke Short of The Camden Watch Company have launched a crowdfunder - Credit: Camden Watch Company

A watchmaker has launched a crowdfunding campaign to get backing for a new design.

The Camden Watch Company is based in Camden and Greenwich markets and was founded by wife and husband Anneke Short and Jerome Robert in 2014.

It has launched a Kickstarter page to fund its new No 274 case design with a Swiss Made Automatic as well as a Swiss Made quartz edition.

Jerome Robert said: “Why Kickstarter? It gives us that opportunity to stay independent, to grow at our own speed, yet create a timepiece we are passionate about. If the public is our investor by buying our watches, we grow at our own pace and develop watches we love and our customers love.”

The company first turned to crowdfunding in 2017 for its first automatic timepiece collection, when 152 backers pledged £49,040.

Anneke, who trained as a watchmaker in Switzerland, said: “This is what sets us apart from other brands. It’s not just what the margins are going to be like, or the costings, or the commercial viability. It’s the passion for the product.”

Kickstarter campaign can be found at www.kickstarter.com/projects/69682796/the-camden-watch-company-no274