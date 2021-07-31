Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Car driver arrested after crash with van in Camden Town

André Langlois

Published: 6:16 PM July 31, 2021   
The scene of a crash in Camden Town

The scene of a crash in Camden Town on Saturday (July 31) - Credit: Conor Macgregor

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving after a crash with a van on Saturday (July 31).

Police were called at just after 9.15am to reports of a collision in Camden High Street.

The driver of the car was trapped in his vehicle and treated at the scene before being removed from the vehicle and taken to hospital.

His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening, according to police.

He has been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Police, who say enquiries are ongoing, attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

In a separate incident at about 3.20pm in Chalk Farm Road, a cyclist was left with "non life-threatening injuries" after a crash involving a motorist.

