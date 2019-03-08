Camden Town fire: 40 firefighters on scene of High Street flat fire

A flat above a shop in Camden Town is on fire. Picture: Max (@hot4scott) Archant

Firefighters are currently on the scene of a flat fire in Camden High Street.

Firefighters tackle a flat fire in Camden High Street. Picture; Max (@hot4scott) Firefighters tackle a flat fire in Camden High Street. Picture; Max (@hot4scott)

The whole of the flat above the old Allen Greenstein estate agent's shop on the corner of Plender Street.

The Fire Brigade has been scrambled to Camden Town and there are six fire engines and around forty firefighters working to bring it under control.

A spokesperson for the fire brigade said: "All of a first floor flat is alight. The brigade was called at 1256. Fire crews from Euston, Kentish Town, Soho and Holloway fire stations are at the scene."

