Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Camden Town fire: 40 firefighters on scene of High Street flat fire

PUBLISHED: 13:44 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 15 August 2019

A flat above a shop in Camden Town is on fire. Picture: Max (@hot4scott)

A flat above a shop in Camden Town is on fire. Picture: Max (@hot4scott)

Archant

Firefighters are currently on the scene of a flat fire in Camden High Street.

Firefighters tackle a flat fire in Camden High Street. Picture; Max (@hot4scott)Firefighters tackle a flat fire in Camden High Street. Picture; Max (@hot4scott)

The whole of the flat above the old Allen Greenstein estate agent's shop on the corner of Plender Street.

You may also want to watch:

The Fire Brigade has been scrambled to Camden Town and there are six fire engines and around forty firefighters working to bring it under control.

A spokesperson for the fire brigade said: "All of a first floor flat is alight. The brigade was called at 1256. Fire crews from Euston, Kentish Town, Soho and Holloway fire stations are at the scene."

Are you at the scene? Get in touch with the newsdesk by calling Sam on 02074330120 or emailing sam.volpe@Archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Spurs attacker Lamela hails ‘unbelievable’ Lo Celso

New Spurs signing Giovani Lo Celso is paraded to fans prior to the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

16-year-old stabbed to death in Regent’s Park Estate

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil’s home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Charles Dickens’ Camden: Hiding out in Hampstead, bemoaning the coming of the railway, and more literary links

The railway coming to Camden Town featured strikingly in Dicken's Dombey and Son. Picture: Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre

Most Read

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Spurs attacker Lamela hails ‘unbelievable’ Lo Celso

New Spurs signing Giovani Lo Celso is paraded to fans prior to the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

16-year-old stabbed to death in Regent’s Park Estate

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil’s home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Charles Dickens’ Camden: Hiding out in Hampstead, bemoaning the coming of the railway, and more literary links

The railway coming to Camden Town featured strikingly in Dicken's Dombey and Son. Picture: Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs Women ready for life in Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Women celebrate a goal (pic: Wu's Photography).

I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)

North Middlesex focused and ready for battle against Richmond

Max Harris of North Middlesex helped his team defeat Richmond in the T20 Cup earlier this year (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Cricket: Sowter wants more red-ball success at Middlesex

Nathan Sowter in bowling action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hampstead & Westminster’s Calnan delighted to earn England call for EuroHockey Championships

England's Will Calnan (pic England Hockey)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists