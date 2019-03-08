Camden Town brewery team up with food poverty charity to 'can for can' donation event

Camden Town Brewery are running a charitable scheme collecting cans of food for charity the Felix Project. Picture: Camden Town Brewery / Max Lacome All Rights Reserved. © Max Lacome, maxlacome.com

Charity the Felix Project have welcomed a new initiative from a major brewery which will see members of the public able to donate cans of food - and get a free can of beer in return.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The charity, who distribute food to community organisations and food banks across London, are working with Camden Town Brewery to run an event on Tuesday September 24 where visitors to Camden Market will be encouraged to swap tinned produce for a newly realised can of the company's new Harvest Hells product.

You may also want to watch:

The brewery is donating 20p for every can of Harvest Hells sold in its first month on sale to the charity's Camden branch, too.

Mark Curtin, chief exec of the charity, said: "We are delighted that Camden is not only helping to raise awareness of these crucial issues and the work we do at The Felix Project to tackle them, but also getting people involved in supporting the cause to help to reduce waste and eradicate food insecurity"

The event takes place between 12 and 3pm at the market.