Camden Town Brewery in partners with charity to turn clothes donations into beer

PUBLISHED: 12:31 05 December 2019

TV presenter Laura Jackson is backing Camden Town Brewery's partnership with charity TRAID. Picture: Camden Town Brewery

TV presenter Laura Jackson is backing Camden Town Brewery's partnership with charity TRAID. Picture: Camden Town Brewery

Archant

Camden Town Brewery has partnered with the local branch of clothing charity TRAID to turn beer into clothing.

It is running a pop-up event at the Camden Town Brewery Arch in Wilkins Street Mews, Kentish Town.

Members of the public can turn up, be styled TV presenter Laura Jackson - and if they bring an item of clothing to donate to the shop they'll get a free pint.

The tie-up is to celebrate a new partnership between the brewery and TRAID - which'll see the charity uses the packaging of Camden Hells beer as repurposed freepost donation parcels "in a bid to tackle clothes wastage and give back this Christmas".

You may also want to watch:

Laura Jackson said: "When you shop second hand every item has its own story of where it's been before, and by donating items that can still be re-used you're able to pass on those pieces for someone else to enjoy which I love!

"It's also an amazing way to be more sustainably conscious about what you're buying which is so important to me."

The event takes place on Saturday between 12 and 4pm.

TRAID sell second-hand clothes and work to improve workers' lives in the global textile industry. There is a branch in Camden High Street.

