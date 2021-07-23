Published: 4:08 PM July 23, 2021

Events at JW3 and the Roundhouse are among the Camden Together programme - Credit: PA/Ezra Blake/Camden Council

Over the next four months everything from ceilidhs to a Yiddish parade will entertain Camden residents as part of a special new programme of live events in the borough.

The project - called Camden Together - runs from July 24 and involves chances to celebrate some of the borough's cultural venues, which have of course spent much of the past 18 months shuttered.

Jazz, spoken word and even a Day of the Dead celebration are slated to take place at the Roundhouse, while on September 5 a unique Yiddish Parade - marking the arrival of Yiddish speaking immigrants in London - will be held at the JW3 in Finchley Road.

Camden said the "vast majority" of events will be free and held outside.

The town hall has produced the season of events with the Cultural Camden (CC) body.

You may also want to watch:

CC's chair, Cllr Jonathan Simpson, said: “This programme builds on our belief that culture should be available for all – it should be there to be enjoyed by everyone and showcase the many diverse elements that make up our mixed communities."

He also said there would be an emphasis on Black culture.

More information will be available on the Love Camden website.