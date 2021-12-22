'Pure joy': Swimming club back on track after £40k fundraiser

Camden Swiss Cottage Swimming Club (CSCSC) has raised nearly £40,000 in a “swimathon", helping safeguard its future in the pool.

Club members ranging from nine to 60 years old took on an aggregated total of nearly 400km on December 12.

The funds will go towards securing the club's finances following damages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

They will also help the Swiss Cottage Leisure Centre improve its competitive equipment, so that with the support of Camden Council and pool operator GLL, major swimming competitions can return to the borough.

Club chair Marc Barrot said: “The club had not seen such commitment and good feeling in quite a while. After such a difficult period, this raise in self-belief is actually priceless.”

The fundraising event alleviated worries felt earlier this year that CSCSC would have to close due to a £60,000 hole in its finances.

Highgate councillor Anna Wright said: “The swimathon was testament to the power and resilience that exists here in our communities.

“Swiss Cottage Swimming Club has been hard hit by the Covid-19 lockdown, as have so many of the borough’s sport and leisure activities.

“To see the pool buzzing with kids and parents pulling together to support their club was pure joy.”