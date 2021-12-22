Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

'Pure joy': Swimming club back on track after £40k fundraiser

Logo Icon

Camille Corcoran

Published: 3:29 PM December 22, 2021
The swimathon in action. Inset: Adam Taylor, CSCSC head coach, Cllr Anna Wright and Marc Barrot, CSCSC chair

The swimathon in action. Inset: Adam Taylor, CSCSC head coach, Cllr Anna Wright and Marc Barrot, CSCSC chair - Credit: CSCSC

Camden Swiss Cottage Swimming Club (CSCSC) has raised nearly £40,000 in a “swimathon", helping safeguard its future in the pool.

Club members ranging from nine to 60 years old took on an aggregated total of nearly 400km on December 12.

The funds will go towards securing the club's finances following damages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

They will also help the Swiss Cottage Leisure Centre improve its competitive equipment, so that with the support of Camden Council and pool operator GLL, major swimming competitions can return to the borough.

Club chair Marc Barrot said: “The club had not seen such commitment and good feeling in quite a while. After such a difficult period, this raise in self-belief is actually priceless.”  

The fundraising event alleviated worries felt earlier this year that CSCSC would have to close due to a £60,000 hole in its finances.  

Highgate councillor Anna Wright said: “The swimathon was testament to the power and resilience that exists here in our communities.  

“Swiss Cottage Swimming Club has been hard hit by the Covid-19 lockdown, as have so many of the borough’s sport and leisure activities.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Camden and Haringey hit England's top 10 for Covid-19 spread
  2. 2 Person hospitalised in Finchley Road overnight fire
  3. 3 Person taken to major trauma centre after Hampstead incident
  1. 4 Hampstead Heath to host first Christmas Fayre
  2. 5 Meet the Hampstead hospice caring for the critically ill this Christmas
  3. 6 Dentist guilty of 'attempted sexual communication with a child'
  4. 7 'We're under strain': GP warns of NHS struggles amid Omicron surge
  5. 8 Hampstead's Old White Bear is back in business
  6. 9 'So painful I want to cry': £1bn hospitality fund is 'not enough'
  7. 10 Hampstead Heath's recovery after a lockdown trampling

“To see the pool buzzing with kids and parents pulling together to support their club was pure joy.” 

Swiss Cottage News
Camden News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Isabelle Langlois called her fly-tipping penalty a "total rip-off"

Haringey Council

Crouch End woman fined £400 for putting bins out 40 minutes early

Simon Allin, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
The restaurant in Tottenham Lane is run by Télémaque Argyriou

Review

Our verdict on Greek food at Kalimera in Crouch End

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Congestion Charge zone sign in Central London

London Live News

Congestion Charge zone: What is changing and when?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Officers from Camden Town Centre Team at Camden Lock

Knife Crime

Teenager among 11 arrests by Camden Town's new police team

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon