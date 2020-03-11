Search

Camden students join 'Girls Rising' project aimed at building confidence and career skills

PUBLISHED: 09:49 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:50 11 March 2020

Students from Hampstead School, Camden School for Girls, UCL Academy and Acland Burghley School were selected. Picture: Camden Council

Young women across Camden are taking part in 'Girls Rising', a project connecting them to mentors and providing skills training.

Run by Women@ Facebook London and Camden's STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) programme, Girls Rising helps young women gain an understanding of career planning and build confidence around public speaking.

Twenty Year 12 students from Hampstead School, Camden School for Girls, UCL Academy and Acland Burghley School were selected for the project, which covers professional development and connecting participants to mentors.

The programme will give students the opportunity build a network of other aspirational young women in Camden.

Hampstead School student Maira Ashraf said: 'I believe STEAM programmes are very important for young people as they open people's views to different types of careers in a range of industries that you might not have ever imagined.

'These types of programmes are very helpful as they give young people life advice as well as career advice and show them the world of work.'

