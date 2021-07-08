Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Modern European and British cuisine at new Camden Social brasserie

André Langlois

Published: 1:04 PM July 8, 2021   
Camden Social in Jamestown Road

Camden Social in Jamestown Road

A new brasserie set to open in Camden boasts of "a distinctly British and European feel".

Camden Social will open on July 14 at the premises formerly occupied by Byron Burgers in Jamestown Road.

It is owned by The Rhumshack Group, which also has Cottons restaurant, Bubblemania and Tai Pan Alley in the area.

The brasserie will offer breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and Sunday roasts.

Starters include black sesame crusted seared tuna and pan-fried panko crusted tofu, while mains include crispy duck leg confit, and crab bisque with scallop, sea bream and king prawns.

Arnaud Barbezat, the head of marketing at The Rhumshack Group, said: “We’re happy to be able to bring something new to Camden’s restaurant scene. It's a place to reunite with the joy of eating out again.

"Camden Social will continue to build on the group's eclectic offering in the area, which currently includes authentic Asian dining, Caribbean rum shacks and bubble waffle shops.”

