Camden Council announce new ten-year £18.9m leisure centre deal with contractors GLL

Camden Council has announced a new ten-year contract with the company who manage its leisure centres.

Despite internal pressure within the Labour group to bring services back in-house, last February the town hall decided it would continue to work with an external provider.

It has now announced that external provider will continue to be Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL), under their Better brand.

The new contract covers five leisure centres - in Swiss Cottage, Talacre, St Pancras, Covent Garden and Kentish Town - and the council said it would see £18.9m generated for "into improving leisure centres across Camden and other resident services".

It also includes provision for GLL to provide up to 15 apprenticeships to Camden residents a year and guarantees £350,000 annually for projects targeting groups known to be less active.

Cllr Jonathan Simpson, Camden's communities boss, said: "We are committed to supporting as many residents as possible lead active and healthy lives and our leisure centres are key to this."

GLL chief exec Mark Sesnan said the company would be "proud to deliver" the services for the next decade.