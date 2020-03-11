Search

Camden Schools Music Festival: Royal Albert Hall showcases borough's bright young talent

PUBLISHED: 14:49 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 11 March 2020

The showpiece event was held at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Camden Council/Justin Thomas

Camden Council/Justin Thomas

The best and bravest of Camden's young musicians took to the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday for the Camden Schools Music Festival.

The showpiece event brought together 2,000 school performers for a momentous night of powerful ensembles and brass fanfare which - with influences spanning Finland to Africa - encapsulated the diversity and musical spirit of the borough.

You may also want to watch:

Now in its 12th year, the biennial event was supported by Camden Music Trust, Camden Learning, Arts Council England and Camden Council.

Camden Music Service groups such as the Camden Concert Band, Youth Jazz Band and Philharmonic showcased their material, with excited pupils having prepared for a year in anticipation of the flagship show.

The night involved 55 schools, 150 teachers, 1,586 choir singers, seven ensembles, 16 rappers, four DJs, 117 beginners, nine songs and nine vocal soloists.

Concert and jazz band performer Christian Kiely-Charalambous, 18, from UCL Academy, said: 'It's about showing the world what we're capable of.'

