Kentish Town schoolgirl 'thrilled' to take part in deepfake video demo in Royal Institution Christmas lecture

PUBLISHED: 14:03 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 23 December 2019

Kaia Sanders during the Royal Institutions Christmas lecture. Picture: Paul Wilkinson

Kaia Sanders during the Royal Institutions Christmas lecture. Picture: Paul Wilkinson

Copyright (c) Paul Wilkinson 2019

A Kentish Town schoolgirl has had a staring role in the Royal Institution's Christmas lecture series this year.

Kaia Sanders, 12, appeared with mathematician and broadcaster Hannah Fry, during a demonstration of how a "deep fake" video is created.

The Camden School for Girls pupil is made to say things on video that she had never said in the lecture, which will be aired on BBC4 on December 28.

Kaia said: "I loved taking part in the Christmas Lectures and I am really looking forward to seeing them on the television.

"The best parts of the whole night were being in the Royal Institution's famous theatre and meeting Hannah Fry."

Kaia's dad, Matt, said: "The Christmas lectures are an institution and it was such an incredible opportunity for her.

"She's really interested in the subjects.

"It was incredible, they took ten minutes of video and were able to create a deep fake video."

This year's lecture series is called Secrets and Lies and sees Ms Fry delve into the "hidden maths" of algorithms.

