Camden legend Paolo Boggi toasts 100th birthday with family lock-in at his favourite local boozer

Paolo cutting his 100th birthday cake at the Spread Eagle pub. Picture: Frank Boggi Frank Boggi

A legendary Camden Town pensioner celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday (May 20) with a special family lock-in at his favourite pub.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paolo surrounded by his birthday cards. Picture: Frank Boggi Paolo surrounded by his birthday cards. Picture: Frank Boggi

Paolo Boggi, who moved to the UK from Italy in 1947, toasted his century with a drink and some grub at the Spread Eagle with his two sons Frank and Luciano.

Paolo ran a family café in Parkway from the 1960s. In 1971 it was turned into the renowned restaurant Trattoria Lucca which closed in 2014.

Frank said of his father’s incredible innings: “He would say he’s been very lucky.

You may also want to watch:

“He’s always worked, worked and worked – it’s all he’s ever known.

“He’s been a great dad to us.

“I remember when I was a kid going to football training, coming back at half past ten at night.

“I would want something to eat so I would go downstairs to the café because we lived (and still do) in the flat above, and he’d make me something to eat.

“Nothing was too much for his kids.”

Frank added: “Dad’s been a regular at the Spread Eagle for 60 years – he’s probably bought the pub five times over!”