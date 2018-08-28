Camden’s London Irish Centre gets £1m redevelopment windfall from Irish government
PUBLISHED: 09:40 04 February 2019
Archant
The London Irish Centre in Camden Square is set for a £1m refresh after a generous grant from the Irish government.
The centre, which has been at the heart of the Camden community since 1954, said it would be announcing ways in which local people could get involved in plans for redevelopment in the coming weeks.
Professor Fiona Nolan, who chairs the London Irish Centre charity, said: “We are very grateful to the government of Ireland for their generous commitment of £1m.
“The centre and the charity have been at the heart of the Irish community in London since 1954, providing care for those in need and showcasing Ireland’s culture in all its diversity.
“We want to build on our heritage by redeveloping the centre to do even more for our communities and bring Irish culture and arts to everyone in London.”
The Irish government made the financial commitment after this week’s Imagining Ireland event at the Barbican.