Camden’s London Irish Centre gets £1m redevelopment windfall from Irish government

London Irish Centre staff with Irish Government ministers Josepha Madigan and Ciarán Cannon. Picture: London Irish Centre Archant

The London Irish Centre in Camden Square is set for a £1m refresh after a generous grant from the Irish government.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The centre, which has been at the heart of the Camden community since 1954, said it would be announcing ways in which local people could get involved in plans for redevelopment in the coming weeks.

Professor Fiona Nolan, who chairs the London Irish Centre charity, said: “We are very grateful to the government of Ireland for their generous commitment of £1m.

“The centre and the charity have been at the heart of the Irish community in London since 1954, providing care for those in need and showcasing Ireland’s culture in all its diversity.

“We want to build on our heritage by redeveloping the centre to do even more for our communities and bring Irish culture and arts to everyone in London.”

The Irish government made the financial commitment after this week’s Imagining Ireland event at the Barbican.