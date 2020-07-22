Search

Camden’s gyms and leisure centres to reopen on July 25

PUBLISHED: 11:27 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 22 July 2020

Camden’s leisure centres are to reopen from July 25.

The town hall is working with its contractor GLL and, in line with government guidance, has announced the first phase of reopening for facilities across the borough will see gyms, lane swimming, and group exercise available.

Cllr Jonathan Simpson, Camden’s leisure chief, said: “We will be preparing thoroughly and taking all possible precautions to make our facilities as safe as possible for residents and staff.”

He added that social distancing remained vital for those who used the services, and centres have been redesigned – with wider swimming lanes, ‘bays’ for exercise classes and few gym stations all in place.

Cllr Simpson added: “Exercise is so important for our physical and mental health.”

To swim, use gyms or take part in classes online booking is strongly encouraged, but it is available on-site for those without internet access.

The centres reopening are Kentish Town Leisure Centre, the Oasis Sports Centre, the Pancras Square Leisure – though the swimming pool will open later as it is being refurbished, the Swiss Cottage Leisure Centre and the Talacre Community Sports Centre.

