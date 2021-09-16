'How you can help us support refugees in Camden'

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM September 16, 2021

It’s truly devastating to watch current events unfold in Afghanistan. Hundreds of Afghan refugees have recently arrived in London and it’s impossible for many of us to imagine what they have endured and are going through.

We are working to meet the immediate needs of newly arrived refugees, however we know further support will be needed to ensure they can start to rebuild their lives, and so we are working with partners to offer a wraparound package of support including housing, food, education, and healthcare.

Once the immediate situation has been responded to, we hope and expect some families will settle in Camden.

We’ve been inundated with offers of support and it’s heartening to see communities, faith groups and voluntary organisations come together to welcome those fleeing Afghanistan. Thanks to their ongoing generosity and the hard work of local organisations such as Hopscotch and Help Little Village, we’ve been able to provide newly arrived refugees with essentials such as clothes, toys, nappies, religious items and electrical devices.

However, there is still more that we can do to help. To make it easier for residents to see what those arriving in Camden need in real time, we’ve set-up a wish list on Amazon where you can order essential items which will go directly to those staying in hotels in Camden. We are also working with partners to set up donation hubs across the borough and will be able to share more information on this soon.

We are calling out for volunteers to sort and deliver food and other donations as well as translators and interpreters to support us with written translations and face to face interpreting. If you can offer any support, please communityresponse@camden.gov.uk

The response from our residents and communities has been incredible so far. Camden has a long and proud history of helping refugees, and the kindness shown from all areas of the borough highlights how we will once again step up and work together to help those who need our support.

For more information on how you can help, please visit news.camden.gov.uk/camden-ready-to-welcome-refugees-from-afghanistan/

Cllr Abdul Hai (Lab, King's Cross) is Camden's cabinet member for young people, equalities and cohesion.